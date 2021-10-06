  • Login
    "Die Hellsten" von Generali

    Damit Sichtbarkeit Schule macht

    von Beat Hürlimann
    Mittwoch, 06. Oktober 2021
    © Generali
    Die Tage werden kürzer und die Sichtbarkeit draussen wird wieder wichtiger. Darum lancierte Generali Schweiz am 4. Oktober 2021 die Präventionsinitiative "Zusammen sichtbar sicher" mit fachlicher Unterstützung der BFU Beratungsstelle für Unfallverhütung.
    Ziel der Initiative: Zusammen sichtbar sicher

    Mit der neuen Kampagne "Die Hellsten" setzt Generali genau da an. Nicht-Berufsunfälle aufgrund fehlender Sichtbarkeit sollen verhindert werden, bevor sie passieren. Dazu sensibilisiert Generali Schweiz ihre Kundinnen und Kunden, Mitarbeitenden, aber auch die breite Öffentlichkeit in Bezug auf die Sichtbarkeit auf und abseits der Strassen.
    © Generali

    Auf diese Sensibilisierungsmassnahmen setzt Generali Schweiz

    Wer sich unterwegs gut sichtbar kleidet, ist entscheidend im Sicherheitsvorteil und verringert das Unfallrisiko. Generali Schweiz zeigt mit unterschiedlichen Charakteren und zahlreichen Elementen, wie man auffällt und sich selbst sowie andere sichtbar machen kann.

    Generali "Die Hellsten" Info-Poster
    © Generali
    Generali "Die Hellsten" Info-Poster

    • Digitale Kanäle: Lancierung einer Social-Media-Kampagne und Zusammenarbeit mit Influencern aus den Bereichen Familie (z.B. lespetitsgenevoisfamilyof5.swiss), Sport (z.B. aanaakuu, gregruhoff) und Bildung (z.B. a_teachers_lifestyle).
    • Schulen: Im Rahmen der Initiative stellt Generali Schweiz Lehrpersonen an Primarschulen Material zum Thema Sichtbarkeit zur Verfügung. So können sie ihre Schülerinnen und Schüler spielerisch, unterhaltsam und eingängig an das Thema heranführen. Zum Material gehört auch ein interaktives Online-Quiz. Hier geht es zur Seite für Schulen.
    • Unternehmen: Wissenswertes und Tipps für Unternehmen und deren Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter stehen ebenfalls zur Verfügung.

    Marathonläufer Tadesse Abraham ist "einer der Hellsten"

    Tadesse Abraham, der schnellste Marathonläufer der Schweiz und Markenbotschafter von Generali Schweiz, unterstützt die Präventionsinitiative. Als Langstreckenläufer ist er selbst häufig im Dunkeln unterwegs. Zudem ist er Vater und setzt alles daran, seinen Sohn vor den Gefahren unterwegs zu schützen. Darum war für Tadesse Abraham klar, dass er Generali Schweiz bei der Sensibilisierung für das Thema Sichtbarkeit unterstützt.

    Credits

    Verantwortlich bei Generali Schweiz: Theresa Thanscheidt (Senior Market Operations Expert), Roman Emunds (Director Market Strategy & Operations), Ilenia Peluso (Head of Brand Management), Romeo Bucceroni (Print Production Expert), Mattia Lovallo (Digital Campaigns Expert), Maurizio Miggiano (Head of Customer Journey), Anna-Lena Huber (Corporate Communications Specialist).

    Verantwortlich bei Reach Partners AG: Sarah Tempelmann (Art Direction, UI/UX), Melanie Sellmann (Art Direction), Laura Graf (DTP, Realisation), Frédéric Andres (Motion Design), Dominik Gasser (Creative Direction), Ste Ungureanu (Web Development), Sandro Boffa (Web Development), Natalie Koller (Projektleitung), Ellena Brandstätter (Projektleitung), Andreas Bangerter (Gesamtverantwortung), Simon Kümin (Text), Gian Marco Castelberg (Fotografie), Renate Diethelm, Find a Face (Casting, Styling), André Reymond (Bildbearbeitung)

    Verantwortlich bei Dept Agency: Victor Gigea und Maria Heuger (Social Advertising), Michelle Welton (Digital Advertising), Pascal Brülhart (Programmatic Advertising), Michaela Rech (Account & Projektmanagement)

    TCS Schutzwesten 2021
    © TCS/TCS ©Killian J. Kessler
    Präventionskampagne

    Schulanfang - Achtung Kinder !

    Zwischen 1992 und 2020 ereigneten sich 18'156 Unfälle auf dem Weg zur Schule. Trotz eines kontinuierlichen Rückgangs wurden im Jahr 2020 immer noch 451 Unfälle registriert. Zu Beginn des Schuljahres sensibilisiert der TCS alle Verkehrsteilnehmer und führt Präventionskampagnen durch. Ausserdem werden 100'000 Leuchtgürtel und 80'000 Leuchtwesten an alle Schulkinder zwischen 4 und 7 Jahren verteilt.




