View this post on Instagram

Schulen

: Im Rahmen der Initiative stellt Generali Schweiz Lehrpersonen an Primarschulen Material zum Thema Sichtbarkeit zur Verfügung. So können sie ihre Schülerinnen und Schüler spielerisch, unterhaltsam und eingängig an das Thema heranführen. Zum Material gehört auch ein interaktives Online-Quiz.

.