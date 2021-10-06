Verantwortlich bei Generali Schweiz: Theresa Thanscheidt (Senior Market Operations Expert), Roman Emunds (Director Market Strategy & Operations), Ilenia Peluso (Head of Brand Management), Romeo Bucceroni (Print Production Expert), Mattia Lovallo (Digital Campaigns Expert), Maurizio Miggiano (Head of Customer Journey), Anna-Lena Huber (Corporate Communications Specialist).
Marathonläufer Tadesse Abraham ist "einer der Hellsten"
Credits
Verantwortlich bei Reach Partners AG: Sarah Tempelmann (Art Direction, UI/UX), Melanie Sellmann (Art Direction), Laura Graf (DTP, Realisation), Frédéric Andres (Motion Design), Dominik Gasser (Creative Direction), Ste Ungureanu (Web Development), Sandro Boffa (Web Development), Natalie Koller (Projektleitung), Ellena Brandstätter (Projektleitung), Andreas Bangerter (Gesamtverantwortung), Simon Kümin (Text), Gian Marco Castelberg (Fotografie), Renate Diethelm, Find a Face (Casting, Styling), André Reymond (Bildbearbeitung)
Verantwortlich bei Dept Agency: Victor Gigea und Maria Heuger (Social Advertising), Michelle Welton (Digital Advertising), Pascal Brülhart (Programmatic Advertising), Michaela Rech (Account & Projektmanagement)
"Hast du Eier, Freier?"
"HEB DER SORG – und anderne au"
Die BFU rät: "Vermassel es nicht"
Schulanfang - Achtung Kinder !
Verantwortlich bei Generali Schweiz: Theresa Thanscheidt (Senior Market Operations Expert), Roman Emunds (Director Market Strategy & Operations), Ilenia Peluso (Head of Brand Management), Romeo Bucceroni (Print Production Expert), Mattia Lovallo (Digital Campaigns Expert), Maurizio Miggiano (Head of Customer Journey), Anna-Lena Huber (Corporate Communications Specialist).