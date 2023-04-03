Kristof de Wulf, CEO Human8

In just a few years, Belgian agency InSites Consulting has grown from a boutique agency to a company with 900 employees. Now the group is giving itself a new name that reflects its culture and DNA. planung&analyse spoke exclusively to CEO Kristof De Wulf, who explained what Human8 (Human-ate) stands for and what the philosophy of the research company is.





You are a research and consultancy company. Would you advise a client to change a brand name that has been established for many years? We are aware of the fact that brands are generators of associations, attention and positive relationships. If they're doing that, and the Brand Asset is high, you wouldn't advise changing. But there are great examples of successful rebrands that have really reinvented the brand. For example, Join the dots, an agency in the UK that we acquired in 2019. It was previously called Virtual Surveys and had been in the market for 20 years. But the name "Join the dots" is more relevant and triggers associations. Our name, InSites Consulting, was invented in 1997. It was intended to be associated with websites that we tested for usability. But that is no longer relevant to us today. Therefore, and given the fact that we are now present all over the world and have reached a certain size, we wanted a new brand name that makes a strong statement. We see a big trend towards holistic thinking. It's no longer just about the consumer, the buyer, the shopper - it's about the human being in all his or her dimensions.

We will return to the name later. But first, how did you come up with the new name? Did you do any research? Oh yes, we did. It was an interesting and challenging journey. We asked our employees, engaged with the creative agency The Clearing in London, and came up with 600 names in total.

900 employees - 600 names? Exactly. The new name had to meet a number of criteria: It had to reflect the future vision of the company, it had to be globally relevant, it had to be short, of course legally protectable and easy to pronounce everywhere. We held several workshops with the management team, whittled the list down and finally settled on Human8. We also talked to different clients - from different sectors, different countries and different sizes. It's not enough that we just think the name is great, we also wanted to listen to our customers.

The new name Human8 (human-ate) clearly puts people at the centre. Which human is meant here? The participant, the employee, the customer? A good question. You could say everyone, of course. But first and foremost we are thinking of the participants, because we all depend on them - research agencies and brand owners alike. What do they do, what do they want, what do they think? That is at the heart of our research. But to do that, we need our people to treat us respectfully and humanely. We want to stay lean, as an organisation and in our mindset. We do not have a strong hierarchy and we want to keep it that way. And we also want to build personal, human relationships with our clients, with short lines of communication. I think we are already on the right track. Human8 has different levels and stands for change: for the brand, for people, but also for the planet. We see this as a big responsibility, for us but also for the companies we work for. So we try to connect everything and think first and foremost about people, like you and me.

Participants, especially in quantitative surveys, have been treated rather stepmotherly, apart from the incentives. This is an issue that comes up again and again. But what exactly do you want to change? You are absolutely right. I think this is the biggest challenge for the industry. We talk about it, we say it's important, but there's little action. We talk about the length of the survey or the incentives, but that doesn't change the fundamental problem. This is an industry problem. I can tell you how we approach it: with communities. Of course we do traditional surveys and trackers, but most of our research is done in communities. And we try to motivate our clients to explain in the community - for example with a video from the CEO - exactly how the data collected there is handled and what the insights are used for. This way we can give something back to the participants. Then they will also be willing to give answers that go beyond the primary question, to think creatively, in the interests of the brand. Younger generations in particular are difficult to capture. It is important to be in their natural environment and to include the platforms they use, such as TikTok, Snapchat or We-Chat. That is also an answer. But again, we are not perfect, the mindset has to change and we need to work together, agencies and clients alike, to fix it.

What does human treatment of employees mean? Our company has changed very dynamically. When we brought the investor Mentha Capital on board at the end of 2018, we had 250 employees, now we have 900. That's just 4.5 years in which the culture has changed massively for the new employees. We have an integration manager who works full time on this. How do people fit into the role, what do they need, how can we welcome them? It's a bit of a rollercoaster, challenging and fast-paced. We have reinvented ourselves from the ground up, all together. This is a fundamental message to staff. There should be no more reference to InSites Consulting. We have talked about the new brand name, but we are changing much more, we have made the relationship and communication new, more human. We have incorporated elements from the companies we have acquired because we see so many fantastic practices that we are adopting and adapting for the whole company, making it the core DNA of Human8. Are we where we want to be? No. Does everyone fully identify with Human8? No. Are we seeing a lot of energy in the process? Yes, and we need to transfer that to the day-to-day business.

You have acquired nine companies in the past, the names of the subsidiaries have largely disappeared, but the owners are all still there. What is the strategy behind this? What we do in almost all transactions: The owners sell 100 per cent of their business to us, but they reinvest part of it in the holding company. We currently have 28 partners, all of whom have invested in the business. Why do we do this? Firstly, because we want to continue to benefit from their talent, experience and network. But also because we want to create stability for their staff. There is no exception: all former owners are still shareholders in our holding company. We do not have a structure of parent companies and subsidiaries. Everyone is on the same level. We like to keep things as simple as possible.



The beginnings The four founders - Kristof De Wulf, Joeri Van den Bergh, Niels Schillewaert and Tim Duhamel - knew each other from their work at a Belgian business school. Duhamel was mentoring a student who wanted to optimise the performance of a website. "We thought we could do better," says De Wulf. So InSites Consulting was founded in 1997 in a kitchen in Ghent. After the internet bubble burst in 2001, the business model changed - from website optimisation to online surveys and market research. Expanding into other countries was an obvious step for a company from small Belgium. The four founders would never have dreamed that in 26 years it would become a company with a turnover of €130,000 and 900 employees in 23 locations. "But we were very ambitious at the time," says De Wulf.

Human8 includes InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos and Happy Thinking People.

That's true. The former owners all have a leadership role, but for strategic decisions we have the Executive Committee, a smaller group, which of course talks to and informs everyone before a decision is made.

What is your acquisition strategy, what kind of companies do you take over? If I am not mistaken, you have been very systematic: different continents, different methods, always companies run by the owner or founder. You are absolutely right, some things were very important to us when we were looking for potential candidates. First of all, geographical spread. But also: are there institutes that have a very similar mindset, that are doing something extraordinary, that have a unique selling proposition? We wanted similarities in culture, in innovation, in the will to change things. Most of the acquisitions meet these criteria. The exceptions are perhaps eÿeka, which does creative crowdsourcing and is active in 146 countries, and Space Doctors. Both complement our portfolio of methodologies. What is also important, and this brings us back to the name, is that we look for business leaders who are human. For example, Happy Thinking People in Germany. When we first spoke to Sven and Thomas, it felt right. You quickly felt that there was an interpersonal contact, that we spoke the same language. Transparency, openness, respect, these are all things that are important to us. A founder sets the culture in the company and that's what you buy, you buy an organisation with people, more than anything else. And we try to preserve that cultural DNA as much as possible. We've often said "no" after acquisition talks when we've come across people we don't want in our company. I don't want to mention any names. Great companies with good strategies, the right geography, the right methods, but the wrong people and the wrong culture.





That's a compromise. Obviously it's easier if a company is stable and successful. But we look at the prospects. If we integrate them into a bigger machine, if we develop new markets, new opportunities open up that can make it easier.

How long does such a process take, let's take Happy Thinking People as an example. Was it difficult to convince the owners, Sven Arn and Thomas Schindelbeck? It varies a lot: the quickest takeover took half a year from the first talks to the signing. With Happy Thinking People, for various reasons, we went a long way, which took 1.5 years. But that's okay. It is also a big step. Happy Thinking People were founded in 1990, so they're seven years older than us. There's a shared history, a great reputation, intimacy and also pride. Being part of a big company is also a bit scary. We will also need a lot of time to complete the acquisition.

The investor behind your company is Mentha Capital. Is this company involved in acquisitions? Do you throw money at them all the time, or is it like a wondrous money machine? Again, we had a selection process. We chose Mentha Capital out of 13 private equity firms.

You chose Mentha? Yes, and we are very happy with this decision. We were looking for an investor with a good fit. Why am I so enthusiastic? Firstly, we are still the ones who make the decisions. That's important and that's what was agreed. There are more aggressive players in the market. But Mentha has confidence in our management team and our strategy. That is very, very important. Secondly, we are learning a lot. My financial literacy has developed a lot since 2018. It's an educational journey, and it's fascinating to see how the wonderful world of making money works. That's their business model. Private equity goes in and out of companies after about five years. And in that time, they want to see growth in their investments. For us, that is just one chapter, we are looking for long-term investors.

When will the next deal be? That's a good question. You should never say never. But I don't think it will be this year. It's important that we gather and consolidate a bit now, take a breath and digest the enormous changes. We need time for everyone to get to Human8. We see other opportunities, but they will take time. For now, we are pressing the pause button.

One more question about the philosophy of research. What kind of research do you stand for? That is also in the new name. Human8. The 8 stands for holistic thinking. We believe that in order to understand people and work well with them, you have to be able to look at them from different perspectives. Our philosophy is twofold. First, we want to build good, structured relationships with consumers. We believe that communities are the best way to do this, and 70 per cent of our communities are always active, never dormant. They are no longer projects, but a constant opportunity for our customers to use them on the fly. Secondly, we should not see communities as one tool among many, but as a melting pot for all methods: quant, qual, ethnography. This is an all-in-one philosophy. You are faster, you learn more, you can bring the threads together. There is more variety, flexibility and deeper insights into people.

