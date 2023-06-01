How can the insights industry deal constructively with uncertainty in order to face the future with confidence? This is the question posed by the German Esomar representatives at the Esomar Connect meeting in Frankfurt. Invited guest is David Smith, who reflected on different scenarios of what the future of insights professionals looks like in times of technological (AI) progress. The questions were asked by Christoph Welter, who also organized the meeting in Frankfurt.

David Smith founded DVL Smith, an insight and business consultancy, over 25 years ago. David is a former Vice President of ESOMAR. He is a Fellow and past Chairman of the UK Market Research Society, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and also a Fellow of the Institute of Consulting. He is a Certified Management Consultant.David is the author of three books on Insight including The High Performance Customer Insight Professional. His two earlier books are Inside Information – Making Sense of Marketing Data and The Art and Science of Interpreting Market Research Evidence. His latest book The Entrepreneur Mindset will be published in 2023.

ESOMAR Connect | Frankfurt, Germany

Palais Livingston, Frankfurter Presseclub, Frankfurt

Register now You will meet David at Esomar Connect | Fran kfurt Germany. This Event is for Esomar Members and the local data, research and insight community in Germany: 15. June 8:00 - 12:00Palais Livingston, Frankfurter Presseclub, Frankfurt

Even before the arrival of generative AI there was considerable anxiety and uncertainty about how insight professionals can confidently face the future. We thought it would be helpful to revisit a technique that was developed over 60 years ago by global organisations to help them plan. This technique is not about making predictions for the future, but about outlining plausible possible futures and planning accordingly.Second, will the insight professional’s skills remain around more traditional qualitative and statistical skills, or expand to embrace a much wider range of psychological, sociological and cultural analysis disciplines?Third, will the emerging technology essentially serve as ‘enabler’ to support insight professionals or will it become a ‘substitute’ for what they do?Based on trends in each of the above dimensions, we arrived at three fundamental scenarios.First, a scenario whereby insight professionals stay operating with traditional analysis skills around a limited data set and fail to recognise the power of emerging technology. The view is that this ‘business as usual’ model has no future.Second, there is a scenario whereby insight professionals decide to go down the technological route: honing specific technical data analysis and research skills. This opens up opportunities to build a career around high level technical expertise.Third, there is a scenario whereby insight professionals up their game by recognising the massive opportunities to operate as a ‘polymath’ - someone who can see the big business and cultural picture and has developed an acute sense of ‘What fits with what, what springs from what, and what leads to what’.The arrival of ChatGTP confirmed that the ‘business as usual’ model is under massive threat.It also showcased the opportunities for developing technical/data specialisms.But we probably underestimated the importance of very quickly acquiring ‘polymath skills’: becoming renaissance men and women who can add the extra creative flair over and above what AI can now ably supply. Like many others we did not appreciate how quickly the technology would move from being an ‘enabler’ to a ‘substitute’ for many insight skills.So, in Frankfurt I will outline the seven power skills that will be needed to successfully work alongside AI to deliver world class insights.