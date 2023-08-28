  1. Home
Deeper Insights Days

How the insights function can drive maximum business impact

Montag, 28. August 2023
Niels Schillewaert
Human8
Niels Schillewaert
If insight departments want to maximise their impact on the business, they need to help make brands and services relevant to people. They must combine deep human and business understanding. To achieve this, being close to stakeholders is as important as being close to consumers. The path to impact is a journey with different routes, which Human8 will present and discuss at the Deeper Insights Day. Here is a sneak peek as a conversation with Niels Schillewaert, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Human8.
Some months ago you changed your name from InSites Consulting to Human8. What are your principles and how do they differ from other agencys? Niels Schilleward: Human8 is the human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change. Our core principle are People (human mindset at the core of everything we do), Perspective (holistic, multi-perspective thinking and triangulation with methods, data and models) and Partnership (we ‘hu•man•ate’ your brand and actively partner with our clients in turning insights into strategy, actions, and business transformation). 

If the insights functions wish to maximize their impact on the business and contribute to being relevant to people, what has to be done? Research we have conducted with the WFA (World Federation of Advertisers) indicates that to generate business impact, there is a need for deep human understanding combined with business understanding. To deliver a unique contribution there is a need to provide a holistic human reality and build a customer centric business strategy for growth and revenue. Insight functions need to democratize insights and consumer knowledge to represent the objective voice of people in business decisions, inspire beyond the traditional marketing mix and actually provide future perspective. The study has also shown that compared to lower performing insights functions the top performing ones (1) report more into the C-suite as a separate unit, (2) have better cross-functional interfaces with other departments, and (3) have a higher accountability in terms of assessing the ROI of their practice.

What do you mean by "democratisation of knowledge". Why is this important and how can we proceed? Continuously socializing and democratizing insights throughout the organisation should be front and center and help elevate the profile of the insights function. Build a mind-set with stakeholders that human instinct is important to develop and provide them easy access to insights such that it can be turned into commercial action. Insight functions need to let go of the serving role. Getting close to stakeholders is as important as getting close to consumers, both in terms of organizational structure as in relationship building. This can be done by a plethora of means that draw attention, provide easy access and spur action of executives.

What can participants learn about Human8 on the Deeper Insights Day? All of the above principles are woven into the presentation. In summary: Learn how Human8 methods (our flagship method is communities, but then reinvented) and practices such as activation can help your organization understand human needs and deliver on them better than anyone else to create lasting business impact. We will illustrate with case studies from ABInBev, Philips, MARS, P&G and SkyTeam. 

As you mentioned the Communities. One last question: What is the importance of communities for research? How do they have to be designed so that they produce optimal insights? People do expect brands to (1) to care – they want to feel valued and connected, (2) understand them and their lifestyles, (3) make the leap from product towards experiences and (4) take an active role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future. Communities allow brands in being more empathic, relevant, experiential and regenerative. But many communities fall short! They are often a one trick pony and/or a collection of disconnected one-off interactions. This is a problem. Communities are not trivial, but foundational. They should be strategic and drive consumer closeness, be agile through iterative learning and versatility and fuel human intuition.

Montag, 28. August 2023
