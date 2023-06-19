Wie Insights-Gewinnung bei Human8 funktioniert, wird Niels Schillewaert, Co-founder & Managing Partner, auf dem Deeper Insights Day am 29. Juni vorstellen. Im Interview gibt er einen kleinen Eindruck, was die Teilnehmenden erwarten können.

The importance of insights increases more and more. At Human8 you combine deep human and business understanding. How do you get that to stakeholders? Getting to impact is a journey with different pathways. First, it is key insights creates a holistic human understanding that triangulates data and methods to make sense and understand the ‘why’ of behaviour. Curating insights and engaging in strategic business planning are important to go beyond marketing mix recommendations and traditional market research. Next, data are also backward looking, while there is a clear need for the insights function to have a greater focus on the ‘future’ and ‘business transformation’. Engaging in foresighting allows senior conversations and be a trusted, proactive and provocative advisor for the business. A third pathway lays in socializing and democratizing the insights throughout the organization. Build a mind-set with stakeholders that human instinct is important to develop and provide them easy access to insights such that it can be turned into commercial action. Furthermore, insights need to provide return – not only shed light on the return of marketing actions, but also show the effectiveness of its own work. Finally, getting organized and deliberate is crucial as you cannot do all. Map the stakeholders, chose what to automate and outsource, get skilled up and experiment to create headspace.



Speaker Human8 Niels Schillewaert, Co-founder & Managing Partner

You have also identified the 4 I’s of Impact; do you want to reveal what's behind it? Well, without giving away too much information, I can reveal that the 4 I’s of Impact are about Intentional, interdependence, imaginative and inspiration. At Human8, we also have a 3 P model that helps us achieve business impact.

I see that will be an exciting seminar!

