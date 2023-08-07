Arie Kapetyn

As always, the GOR conference at the beginning of September is all about survey research. A key theme for organiser DGOF and keynote speaker Arie Kapetyn. The us researcher with Dutch roots will talk about "Population Representative Surveys, Wearables and Contextual Data". In an interview with plannung&analyse, he reveals what makes his presentation so exciting.

What problems do you see in survey research today? Arie Kapetyn: Non-response rates are high; telephone is becoming infeasible; the abundance of convenience internet panels is muddying the waters, as the general public (and sometimes policy makers) are not able to distinguish between panels of very different quality.

Can the combination of different survey methods, the mixed mode, solve these problems? Kapetyn: It all depends on what that means. If money is no object, you can target respondents in whatever way works for them. It certainly helps to have more than one tool in the toolbox. To the extent possible, using administrative data for cross-validation may help improving validity of collected data. So I would say, all these elements help, but there is no magic bullet.

What are the conditions that a mixed mode method should fulfil in order to produce a high quality result? Kapetyn: It always starts with a good sampling frame. As in all cases, incentives are important. When combining survey modes, dealing with mode effects is important (social desirability; interviewer effects; auditory and vision modes have well-known effects). In short, start with a generous budget, and follow best practices (these are widely known, but tend to be ignored fairly often in practice)

What kind of data did you use in a complementary way? Kapetyn: The best sampling frame in the U.S. is the list of postal addresses. So that is where we start. Essentially, we follow a push-to-web approach, where we provide tablets and internet access to respondents without prior internet access. Thus, mail and web are our main approaches, but we have also interviewed subsamples of our panel by telephone to calibrate cognitive tests by administering tests both by phone and by web to the same respondents. We have also tried to validate our survey results to external benchmarks. These are often hard to come by, but sometimes an opportunity arises. One example is that we asked our respondents every few weeks if they had received a covid vaccination in 2021. We could compare our national estimates to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which has administrative data on the number of vaccinations. For the rest we combine survey information with data from wearable devices, such as activity trackers (such as Fitbit), air quality devices, voice recordings, and measures of response quality. We have plans to genotype the respondents to our panel, so that can then be related to all the other information we collect about our respondents.

THE GOR 23 The General Online Research Conference (GOR 23) will take place this year from 20 to 22 September 2023 at the University of Kassel.

Information and registration here

You seem to be a specialist in participants who are not entirely honest (be it in election surveys or when asked about their own fitness). How do you manage to get them to give authentic information? Kapetyn: I would be careful with saying that respondents are not honest. In convenience panels (particularly Mturk) large groups appear to be strategic: they answer questions in a way that may increase their chances of being eligible for more surveys. That would qualify as being less than honest. In probability-based panels such cases are rare, but that does not mean that we always get the answers we hope for. We have found large differences between self-reported physical activity and what we measure with so-called accelerometers. It shows that the usual questions about physical activity are just impossible to answer without context. That is why in those cases, surveys are pretty useless, unless they are integrated with objective measures. So respondents are not dishonest, we just ask the wrong questions.

The dialogue partner Arie Kapetyn is Director at the Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR) at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds five graduate degrees in the Netherlands, ranging from agriculture to economics to econometrics. In the 2016 US election, his institute, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Times, was one of the few to predict the election of Donald Trump.

What can attendees expect from your keynote at the GOR in Kassel? Kapetyn: What will you be talking about? In broad outline, I will talk about what can go wrong in surveys and what to watch out for, but then I will also give several examples of what we can do when combining data and methods in a sensible way. And I will illustrate how we can learn from survey behavior about respondents beyond the answers they give.