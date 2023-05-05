Oculid has been sold to Swedish eye tracking pioneer Tobii, planung&analyse has learned. The Berlin-based startup had run into financial difficulties. Tobii won the bidding among several bidders. Oculids technology closes a gap in the group's portfolio.

Oculid, known for eye tracking, recording and analysing eye movements via a smartphone app with a user-friendly approach, had to file for insolvency in January, and the main insolvency proceedings were opened on 1 April. According to Antje Venjakob, one of the three founders, funding commitments did not come through as planned. The German start-up Oculid has been on a steady success curve since 2018, the year it was founded. The fact that it captures the direction of gaze and records it in a heat map using a smartphone, rather than an elaborate device, has convinced many agenciesand clients. For example, MediaAnalyzer developed a digital add check with Oculid and integrated the procedure into a survey. It was possible to check eye tracking on websites and the attention given to certain ad formats. EyeSquare has also worked with Oculid on UX research. Kernwert has used the tool for qualitative studies, and Bonsai, September Research and dm drogerie-markt are also on the start-up's reference list. Last year, Oculid received the "Newcomer in Market Research" award from planung&analyse. Oculid's technology has also attracted international attention. The American company Affectiva - now owned by Smart Eye - has collaborated with Oculid.

Tobii, on the other hand, is a competitor, although the Swedish company was founded already in 2001 and has been offering eye tracking for more than 20 years. And this for numerous applications that go far beyond (market) research. One example: Sony'’s latest VR headset PS VR2 has Tobiis eye tracking technology integrated, so that the high-resolution images in computer games only need to be shown sharply down to the last pixel where the player is looking. This is called foveated rendering and saves a lot of computing power. Tobii core technology is also integrated into medical applications, such as allowing severely disabled people to control their wheelchairs . However, this business has now been spun off into a separate company Tobii Dynavoxs.Tobii has more than 600 employees, a third of whom work in research and development. The company's most recent turnover (2021) was 616 million Swedish Kronor (SEK), equivalent to around 54 million Euro. The company has been listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange since 2015. Tobii is represented in 13 other countries, including Germany, where it has an office in Frankfurt. Tobii's market research applications include shopper research, advertising research, UX research, packaging research and automotive research.According to Antje Venjakob, Oculid and Tobii have had a professional and friendly relationship for some time. She believes that the current solution is the best for her and her team in a difficult situation.Why did Tobii buy Oculid when they are already doing so well with eye tracking technology? Emma Bauer, Senior Vice President Segments & Products at Tobii, tells planung&analyse: "Oculid is a good addition to our user research offering. It's easy to use, cloud-based, mobile eye-tracking, which has been a white space in our offering".According to the insolvency practitioner's office, the jobs will be retained in the acquisition and the sold to Tobii is called the best solution from the creditors' point of view. It is therefore safe to assume that the highest bid was successful in this case. Venjakob believes that the two companies are a very good fit, not only in terms of the offer, but also in terms of culture. In addition, the existing customer relationships can be continued with this buyer. This is an ideal situation, she says.