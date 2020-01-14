*Oscar Nominations announced*
Me: #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/ajzTYv6p2e— A Very Angry White Girl ™ (@jnoahmorgan) January 13, 2020
When @TheAcademy snubs several women of color, but you, a white woman, get nominated twice. #OscarsSoWhite— Cindy Lou Peoples (@Milheril) January 14, 2020
pic.twitter.com/DyHwdF5szr
Now presenting the Academy Award nominees for Best Director pic.twitter.com/OF2iEk3vcO— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) January 13, 2020
what’s missing from the best director category?
everyone: pic.twitter.com/TsMgy20XNg— Chelsea Cirruzzo ☕️ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) January 13, 2020
Congrats to all the nominees I guess #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/qo4CTPfIPC— white man tears (@whitemantears1) January 13, 2020
If Joaquin wins the Oscar, the character of the Joker will have more acting Oscars (2) than women have directing Oscars (1).— Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) January 13, 2020
Looking for any Actors of colour #OscarNoms #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/6vEIQ9SMaM— michael jones (@Aaspieguy) January 13, 2020
The Academy: [presents nominations]— Brett ______ (@BrettRedacted) January 13, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/LsNthfjKFK
Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020
Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.
Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB
when it's oscar nomination time pic.twitter.com/T6InuqpsyT— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 13, 2020
Take a look at this picture...now take a wild guess as to who got nominated and who didn’t #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/op5APN4QnM— N 1996 (@bunniv3) January 13, 2020
The Academy narrowly avoiding an Oscars So White by nominating exactly one performer of color in an acting category, but nominating her for playing Harriet Tubman, feels like an on-the-nose joke in an episode of The Critic.— Emily VanDerWerff (@tvoti) January 13, 2020
ABC realizing they now have an Oscar broadcast now with no JLo, no Beyonce, no Eddie, no host and #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/twOjFfFHeo— Jibril Gagale (@JibbersMKE) January 13, 2020
The biggest #Oscars snubs:— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 13, 2020
JLo for Best Supporting Actress#Apollo11 for Best Doc
Greta Gerwig, Best Director#Frozen2, Best Animated Feature
Beyonce for Best Song
Ruth Carter, Costume Design
Adam Sandler, Best Actor
Lupita Nyong'o, Best Actress
1917, Best Editing pic.twitter.com/q5W9zCbbjO
Lupita Nyong’o— ahmad (@ephwinslow) January 13, 2020
Awkwafina
Sterling K. Brown
Alfre Woodard
Cho Yeo-jeong
Eddie Murphy
Song Kang-ho
Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
Zhao Shuzhen
Just a few of the magnificent performances from last year that the Academy has failed to recognize. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/lh72tUiPj0
Issa Rae, after announcing the Best Director category: "Congratulations to those men." pic.twitter.com/Sf8KHGRMGJ— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2020
Jennifer Lopez being snubbed has me all like pic.twitter.com/g8DIXK04oh— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 13, 2020
y'all said oscars so white they said bet let's turn it up a notch— no (@miskeencore) January 13, 2020
NO JENNIFER LOPEZ ARE YOU KIDDING ME #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aIY2PCoyoc— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 13, 2020
I've seen all the Oscar contenders except Joker (I WILL NOT WATCH JOKER) and I feel fairly qualified to say that these nominations are insanely sexist and racist, so brazenly biased toward white men that it feels like the Academy is straight up trolling us.— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 13, 2020