Für Aufregung sorgt unter den Twitter-Nutzern vor allem die Tatsache, dass für "Beste Regie" nur Männer nominiert sind. Schon bei der Verkündung der Nominierungen gestern wie Moderatorin und Schauspielern Issa Rae dezent auf diesen Missstand hin, als sie sagte: "Congratulations to those men." Unter den Schauspielern, die sich Hoffnungen auf die Auszeichnung in Hollywood machen können, vermissen die Nutzer vor allem Jennifer Lopez (für ihre Nebenrolle in "Hustlers) und Lupita Nyong'o (für ihre Hauptrolle in "Little Monsters"). Auch Pop-Megastar Beyoncé wollten viele in der Kategorie "Best Original Song" gewürdigt sehen. Die besten Tweets und Memes zu #OscarsSoWhite und #OscarsSoMale:



Zusammengestellt von Tim Theobald