    #OscarsSoWhite

    So reagiert Twitter auf die allzu weißen Oscar-Nominierungen

    von Tim Theobald
    Dienstag, 14. Januar 2020
    Die Oscar-Nominierungen für den besten Film: fast alles weiß, ein "Parasit"
    Die Oscar-Nominierungen für den besten Film: fast alles weiß, ein "Parasit"
    "Joker", "The Irishman", "1917" und "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" sind in diesem Jahr die großen Favoriten bei den Oscars. Zweifellos starke Filme, aber eben auch alle mit weißen Schauspielern besetzt und thematisch männerlastig. Frauen, erst recht wenn sie nicht weiß sind, wurden von der Academy wieder einmal kaum berücksichtigt. Und das sorgt in den sozialen Netzwerken für viel Empörung und ein Wiederaufleben des Hashtags #OscarsSoWhite. HORIZONT Online hat die besten Twitter-Reaktion auf die Oscar-Nominierung gesammelt.
    Für Aufregung sorgt unter den Twitter-Nutzern vor allem die Tatsache, dass für "Beste Regie" nur Männer nominiert sind. Schon bei der Verkündung der Nominierungen gestern wie Moderatorin und Schauspielern Issa Rae dezent auf diesen Missstand hin, als sie sagte: "Congratulations to those men." Unter den Schauspielern, die sich Hoffnungen auf die Auszeichnung in Hollywood machen können, vermissen die Nutzer vor allem Jennifer Lopez (für ihre Nebenrolle in "Hustlers) und Lupita Nyong'o (für ihre Hauptrolle in "Little Monsters"). Auch Pop-Megastar Beyoncé wollten viele in der Kategorie "Best Original Song" gewürdigt sehen. Die besten Tweets und Memes zu #OscarsSoWhite und #OscarsSoMale: 


    Zusammengestellt von Tim Theobald
    stats