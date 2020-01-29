  • Login

    Special

    dfv
    #DMK20

    Der Livestream vom Deutschen Medienkongress

    Am Mittwoch und Donnerstag trifft sich das Who's who aus Marketing-, Agentur-, Medien- und Techszene mal wieder beim großen Jahresauftakt-Event der Kommunikationsbranche - dem Deutschen Medienkongress in Frankfurt. Wer dabei ist, sollte sich rasch noch die App "Deutscher Medienkongress" herunterladen, die im Google Playstore und im Apple Store verfügbar ist. Wer nicht vorort sein kann, sollte zumindest auf HORIZONT Online vorbeischauen. Ab 10:30 Uhr übertragen wir ausgewählte Panels und Keynotes im Livestream.
    von Marco Saal Mittwoch, 29. Januar 2020
    Alle Artikel dieses Specials
    X
    © Ahoi Innovationen
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Brandes-Visbeck, Diestel, Brügelmann, Bruns
    © Facebook
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Krause, Baboulidis, Stolz, Schäfer
    © Julien Fertl
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Gemeinwohl-Banker Helmut Lind: "Wir stehen am Sterbebett des Kapitalismus"
    © Peter-Andreas Hassiepen
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Pörksen, Lutz, Staudt, Bös
    © Pacific Garbage Screening
    Meeresretterin Marcella Hansch
    "Wir unterschätzen unseren Einfluss als Konsumenten"
    © Thjnk
    Podcaster Michael Trautmann
    "Viele Unternehmen sind beim Thema New Work immer noch bei null"
    © Jennifer Fey
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Hayali, Lippe, Schrickel, Westermann
    © Raimar von Wienskowski
    Ulrike Handel zu New Work
    "In keinem unserer deutschen Büros gibt es noch ein Telefon"
    © Gabby Rodriguez & Wisdom Dewberry
    Science-Fiction-Autorin Sheree Thomas
    "Wir müssen lernen, anders auf die Welt zu blicken"
    © Jen Loon
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Rezo spricht über sein 16-Millionen-Video
    © Pacific Garbage Screening
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Hansch, Lind, Giese, Bollert
    © OWM
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Speaker-Update: Storch, Kuhlow, Thäsler, Trautmann
    © Maurice Conrad
    FFF-Aktivist Maurice Conrad
    "Die Medien sind leider dabei, ein rechtes Narrativ zu übernehmen"
    © Dentsu Aegis Network
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    So arbeiten wir morgen
    © Matthias Garvelmann
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Nina Ruge: "Podcasts sind wie ein Plausch am Küchentisch"
    © Axel Springer
    Deutscher Medienkongress
    Geballtes Know-how fürs neue Jahrzehnt!
      Die folgenden Panels werden auf HORIZONT Online ausgestrahlt.

      Mittwoch, 10.30 Uhr bis 11.00 Uhr: Keynote Günter Verheugen, ehemaliger EU-Kommisar

      © dfv

      Mittwoch, 12.00 Uhr bis 13.00 Uhr: CMO-Talk

      © dfv

      Mittwoch, 14.40 Uhr bis 15.10 Uhr: Podcast-Talk

      © dfv

      Mittwoch, 17.00 Uhr bis 17.30 Uhr: Keynote Julian Reichelt, Bild

      © dfv

      Mittwoch, 17.30 Uhr bis 18.00 Uhr: Keynote Sheree Renée Thomas

      © dfv

      Donnerstag, 10.35 Uhr bis 11.00 Uhr: Impulsvortrag Maurice Conrad, Fridays For Future

      © dfv

      Donnerstag, 13.20 Uhr bis 14.00 Uhr: Matthias Horx

      © dfv



      Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:

      Special

      Zur Übersicht Alle Artikel
      © dfv
      #DMK20
      Der Livestream vom Deutschen Medienkongress
      © Zukunftsinstitut
      Deutscher Medienkongress
      Matthias Horx: „Überhitzung ist das Narrativ der 20er-Jahre“
      © MG RTL D / Boris Breuer
      Deutscher Medienkongress
      Speaker-Update: Reichart, Kiel, Duckerschein, Seiler
      © the European Experience Company / Jen Loon / Horx
      12. Deutscher Medienkongress
      Marken und Medien on Stage
      © The European Experience Company
      Deutscher Medienkongress
      Günter Verheugen: „Trump und Johnson sind Brüder im Geiste“
       

      HORIZONT Newsletter Newsline

      Die 10 wichtigsten News des Tages um 16 Uhr.

       
      Facebook Twitter

      Meist gelesen

      DB-Personalvorstand Martin Seiler und zwei Mitarbeiter in der neuen Unternehmensbekleidung
      © Deutsche Bahn
      Stilkritik

      Der neue Look der Bahn-Mitarbeiter: Weniger Uni, mehr Formen
      Die Frequenz von "Fest & Flauschig" wird erhöht
      © Spotify
      Podcast von Jan Böhmermann und Olli Schulz

      "Fest & Flauschig" ab sofort mit zwei Folgen pro Woche
      George Danzer
      © Youblicity
      Influencer Marketing

      5 Gründe, warum Marken auf Gaming-Influencer setzen sollten
      stats