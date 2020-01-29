Die folgenden Panels werden auf HORIZONT Online ausgestrahlt.
Mittwoch, 10.30 Uhr bis 11.00 Uhr: Keynote Günter Verheugen, ehemaliger EU-Kommisar
Mittwoch, 12.00 Uhr bis 13.00 Uhr: CMO-Talk
Mittwoch, 14.40 Uhr bis 15.10 Uhr: Podcast-Talk
Mittwoch, 17.00 Uhr bis 17.30 Uhr: Keynote Julian Reichelt, Bild
Mittwoch, 17.30 Uhr bis 18.00 Uhr: Keynote Sheree Renée Thomas
Donnerstag, 10.35 Uhr bis 11.00 Uhr: Impulsvortrag Maurice Conrad, Fridays For Future
Donnerstag, 13.20 Uhr bis 14.00 Uhr: Matthias Horx