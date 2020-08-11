  • Login
    Apple zerrt Start-up vor den Kadi - wegen eines Birnenlogos

    von Marco Saal
    Dienstag, 11. August 2020
    Zum Verwechseln ähnlich? Aus Sicht von Apple schon!
    © Prepear
    Zum Verwechseln ähnlich? Aus Sicht von Apple schon!
    Dass man "Äpfel nicht mit Birnen vergleichen" kann, das weiß eigentlich jedes Kind. Apple hat von dieser Redewendung offenbar noch nichts gehört - oder tut sich zumindest erstaunlich schwer damit. Glaubt man dem Start-up Prepear, dann geht der Tech-Riese aktuell juristisch gegen das Unternehmen vor. Grund ist das Logo der gleichnamigen Koch-App - eine Birne.
    Gerade erst wurde Apple im viel beachteten BrandZ-Ranking von Kantar zur zweitwertvollsten Marke der Welt nach Amazon gekürt. Dass die Marktforscher den Wert der Marke mit dem angebissenen Apfel-Logo auf satte 352,2 Milliarden US-Dollar taxieren, hat gute Gründe. Neben Verkaufsschlagern wie iPhone, iPad und Mac sowie der stringenten und immer wieder ausgezeichneten Marken- und Kommunikationsstrategie trägt sicher auch der überaus konsequente Schutz der Marke zum Erfolg bei.


    Dass mit Apple in dieser Angelegenheit nicht zu spaßen ist, haben schon so einige Unternehmen erfahren. So bekam die Bonner Unternehmerin Christin Römer vor einigen Jahren Post von Apple-Anwälten - angeblich weil das Logo ihres Cafés Apfelkind dem von Apple zu ähnlich war. Ähnliche Post erhielt 2019 sogar der Touristik-Verein Rhein-Voreifel. Apple hatte Widerspruch gegen das Logo des Radwanderwegs mit dem Namen "Apfelroute" eingelegt. Auch hier lautete der Vorwurf, dass der stilisierte Apfel womöglich mit dem Apple-Signet verwechselt werden könne

    🍐Hey Everyone! I NEED YOUR HELP! Natalie here...... I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know I started Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently Apple, Yes, trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in bio) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple Thank you so much!!!

    Vor demselben Problem steht aktuell Prepear. Die Macher der Koch-App, mit der man unter anderem Rezepte und Einkaufslisten verwalten kann, haben auf Instagram eine Art Hilferuf gestartet. Grund: Laut Prepear will Apple mit einer Unterlassungsklage erwirken, dass das fünf Mitarbeiter "große" Start-up sein Birnen-Logo nicht mehr verwenden darf.


    Begründet wird das mit dem altbekannten Argument: Bei dem Logo, das eine abstrakte Birne (englisch: pear) in grüner Farbe zeigt, bestehe eine hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass es die Verbraucher mit dem von Apple verwechseln, heißt es in einem Schreiben, bei dem es sich laut Chip.de um den offiziellen Antrag von Apple handeln soll. Da das Logo von Prepear eine minimalistische Frucht mit einem nach rechts gedrehten Blatt beinhalte, erinnere es sofort an Apple, heißt es weiter.  Dadurch werde ein "ähnlicher Werbeeindruck vermittelt."

    Doch Prepear will offenbar nicht klein beigeben und das bereits 2017 registrierte Logo unbedingt retten. Daher hat das Unternehmen nun eine Petition auf Change.org gestartet mit dem Ziel, Apple unter Druck zu setzen und von seinem Vorhaben abzubringen. Die ersten Reaktionen sind nicht schlecht: Die Petition haben Stand Dienstagmittag bereits knapp 41.000 Unterstützer unterzeichnet. Apple hat auf eine Anfrage von HORIZONT Online zu dem Thema bislang noch nicht reagiert. mas 
