Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone und LeBron James übertroffen - letzterer zog erst am Samstag an Bryant vorbei. In den sozialen Netzwerken - vor allem auf Twitter - reagieren zahlreiche NBA-Legenden und berühmte Persönlichkeiten wie Barack Obama, Leonardo di Caprio oder Cristiano Ronaldo bestürzt auf den Unfalltod des einstigen Basketball-Weltstars. Auch die Musikbranche, die im Staples Center in L.A., wo Bryant mit den Lakers seine Heimspiele austrug, die Grammy Awards verlieh, zeigt sich geschockt. Bryants langjähriger Werbepartner und Ausrüster Nike reagiert ebenfalls mit einer Traueranzeige (siehe oben). Das sind die wichtigsten Reaktionen auf den Tod von Kobe Bryant:

Kobe Bryant, der in seiner gesamten aktiven Karriere zwischen 1998 und 2016 für die Los Angeles Lakers spielte, gehört zu den besten und einflussreichsten Profis der Basketball-Geschichte. 15-Mal wurde er ins All-Star-Team der NBA gewählt - keinem anderen Basketballer in der bedeutendsten Profiliga der Welt gelang dies häufiger. 2008 war er der wertvollste NBA-Spieler der Saison. Seine 33.643 Punkte werden in der ewigen NBA-Bestenliste nur vonZusammengestellt von Tim Theobald