    Kobe Bryant

    So reagiert die Welt auf den Tod der Basketball-Legende

    von Tim Theobald
    Montag, 27. Januar 2020
    Nike gedenkt Kobe Bryant mit einer Traueranzeige in Social Media
    © Nike
    Nike gedenkt Kobe Bryant mit einer Traueranzeige in Social Media
    Er war einer der erfolgreichsten Basketballspieler aller Zeiten: Kobe Bryant. Am Sonntag ist der NBA-Star, der seine aktive Karriere 2016 beendete, wie seine 13-jährige Tochter und sieben weitere Menschen bei einem Helikopterabsturz in Kalifornien ums Leben gekommen. Bryant wurde 41 Jahre alt. In den sozialen Netzwerken zeigen sich Basketball-Profis, Freunde, Weggefährten und Medien geschockt von dem Tod der "Black Mamba". Werbepartner Nike gedenkt Bryant mit einer Traueranzeige.
    Kobe Bryant, der in seiner gesamten aktiven Karriere zwischen 1998 und 2016 für die Los Angeles Lakers spielte, gehört zu den besten und einflussreichsten Profis der Basketball-Geschichte. 15-Mal wurde er ins All-Star-Team der NBA gewählt - keinem anderen Basketballer in der bedeutendsten Profiliga der Welt gelang dies häufiger. 2008 war er der wertvollste NBA-Spieler der Saison. Seine 33.643 Punkte werden in der ewigen NBA-Bestenliste nur von Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone und LeBron James übertroffen - letzterer zog erst am Samstag an Bryant vorbei.
    In den sozialen Netzwerken - vor allem auf Twitter - reagieren zahlreiche NBA-Legenden und berühmte Persönlichkeiten wie Barack Obama, Leonardo di Caprio oder Cristiano Ronaldo bestürzt auf den Unfalltod des einstigen Basketball-Weltstars. Auch die Musikbranche, die im Staples Center in L.A., wo Bryant mit den Lakers seine Heimspiele austrug, die Grammy Awards verlieh, zeigt sich geschockt. Bryants langjähriger Werbepartner und Ausrüster Nike reagiert ebenfalls mit einer Traueranzeige (siehe oben). Das sind die wichtigsten Reaktionen auf den Tod von Kobe Bryant:
    Zusammengestellt von Tim Theobald
