    Hengameh Yaghoobifarah

    Umstrittene taz-Kolumnistin wirbt fürs KaDeWe

    von HORIZONT Online / dpa
    Donnerstag, 24. September 2020
    Hengameh Yaghoobifarah im KaDeWe-Katalog
    © KaDeWe
    Hengameh Yaghoobifarah im KaDeWe-Katalog
    Die umstrittene "taz"-Kolumnistin Hengameh Yaghoobifarah macht jetzt Werbung für das Berliner Luxuskaufhaus KaDeWe. Als Model in einer Porträt-Strecke zeigt sie sich in einem Ledermantel für 3900 Euro und Stiefeln für 459 Euro. Yaghoobifarahs Kolumne über die Polizei ("All cops are berufsunfähig") hatte diesen Sommer Ärger ausgelöst und auch Bundesinnenminister Horst Seehofer (CSU) erzürnt.
    Die KaDeWe-Werbung, in der die Kolumnistin eines von mehreren Models ist, schlägt einige Wellen. "Es ist schon verwunderlich, dass eine Dame, die sich den antikapitalistischen Kampf auf die Fahne geschrieben hat, für durchaus kostspielige Mode modelt", sagte Benjamin Jendro, Sprecher des Landesverbandes Berlin der Gewerkschaft der Polizei (GdP), dem "Tagesspiegel" vom Donnerstag.


    "Mal abgesehen von dieser Scheinheiligkeit sollte sich das KaDeWe schon fragen, ob es nicht vielleicht auch Polizistinnen und Polizisten gibt, die dort einkaufen, und die dann die Person im Schaufenster sehen, die sie allesamt auf dem Müll entsorgen wollte."

    Die Kolumnistin hatte bei Twitter Anfang der Woche selbst den Blick auf die KaDeWe-Kampagne gelenkt und gefragt: "Denkt ihr, Horst Seehofer kauft im Kadewe ein?" Man brauche dafür ja nicht zwangsläufig Style, nur Geld. Sie fände es schade, wenn er das Schaufenster mit ihrem Bild verpassen würde. Als die Debatte über ihren Auftritt losging, bezeichnete sie diesen als "linke Propaganda im Luxuskaufhaus".
