Hengameh Yaghoobifarah
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
so apparently not even luxury department stores are a safe space from communist propaganda and adipositivity nowadays idk it feels surreal to model for @kadeweofficial and @alsterhausofficial and see myself in that huge store window or on their magazine cover thanks to everyone who made this special project happen, it all turned out so beautifully photo: @d.avit video: @stiniroehrs styling: @dogi_ (who made me wear this hot @marni coat) hair & make-up: @adiamhabtezion casting: @roxane_dia