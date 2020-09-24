© KaDeWe Hengameh Yaghoobifarah im KaDeWe-Katalog

Die umstrittene "taz"-Kolumnistin Hengameh Yaghoobifarah macht jetzt Werbung für das Berliner Luxuskaufhaus KaDeWe. Als Model in einer Porträt-Strecke zeigt sie sich in einem Ledermantel für 3900 Euro und Stiefeln für 459 Euro. Yaghoobifarahs Kolumne über die Polizei ("All cops are berufsunfähig") hatte diesen Sommer Ärger ausgelöst und auch Bundesinnenminister Horst Seehofer (CSU) erzürnt.