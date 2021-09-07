Uhrzeit Titel Teilnehmer_innen

10:00 - 10:10 Welcome & Opening Talk per Video Jennifer Boone; Emily Whigham

10:10 - 10:18 B2B marketing as we know it is over! Carla Piñeyro Sublett (CMO IBM)

10:19 - 11:04 SETTING NEW PRIORITIES – THE METAMORPHOSIS OF CURRENT CUSTOMER NEEDS? Natan Edelsburg (COO Muck Rack); Stan Pavlovsky (CEO Shutterstock); Marcus Foley (CEO Tommy); Masa Schmidt (Marketingchefin Deutschland SAP); Jessica Nordlander (COO Thoughtexchange)

11:05 - 11:18 Insiders View: How Creators look back on the twelve last months Robin Blase (Geschäftsführer Richtig Cool GmbH); Simon Staib (CPO & Co-Founder eqolot)

11:20 - 11:38 Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Konstantin von Notz Konstantin von Notz (Stv. Fraktionsvorsitzender Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen); Nikolaus Röttger

11:40 - 11:58 e-Estonia – Building a Digital Society Siim Sikkut (Government CIO Republik Estland)

12:00 - 12:18 Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Thomas Jarzombek Thomas Jarzombek (MdB CDU); Nikolaus Röttger

12:20 - 12:38 SAP's Marketing Transformtion Julia White (CMO SAP)

12:40 - 12:58 Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Saskia Esken Saskia Esken (Vorsitzende SPD); Nikolaus Röttger

13:00 - 13:18 Getting Back to Travel: Where the industry goes from here Arjan Dijk (CMO booking.com); Ian Jindal (Founder & Editor-in-Chief InternetRetailing)

13:20 - 13:38 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace... What Comes Next? Daisy Auger-Dominguez (Chief People Officer Vice Media)

13:40 - 13:58 Beyond the traditional office: How marketing can help a company shift strategies in the new world of work. Roger Solé (CMO WeWork)

14:00 - 14:24 It’s all about ownership – Wie wird technologischer Fortschritt zu gesellschaftlichem Wandel? Sandra Fruendt (Director Marketing B2B DACH Google); Diana Scholl (BVMW); Robin Rottmann (Senior PR Berater SZ Scala)

14:25 - 15:01 THE DESIRES OF GENERATION ALPHA Isabel van der Kolk (Founder TheOfficialWOWDinner); Lisa Zauner (Leiterin Innovation Hub WDR); Ashley Fell (Social Researcher, Author, TEDx Speaker & Director of Advisory McCrindle); Paul Nesbitt (Director of International Insights and Measurement Twitch)

15:05 - 15:23 Grocery shopping radically faster and more convenient Alexander Brunst (General Manager Germany Gorillas); Anna Patterson

15:25 - 15:43 Putting People First: Leveraging Data to Humanize Digital Jonathan Cherki (CEO Contensquare)

15:45 - 16:03 Representation in Marketing – Brand Activism or Real Change? Constanze Osei (Head of Society & Innovation Policy Facebook); Jaqueline Routier (EMEA Marketing Lead); Dora Osinde (CCO Granny)

16:05 - 16:23 The Power of Digital Transformation To Inspire Communities Michael Lysaght (CDO WW); Anna Patterson

16:25 - 16:43 Shape the next normal with your customers Jon Hyman (CTO & Co-Founder Braze); Dan Zbijowski (Vice President of International Marketing Delivery Hero); Attila Jakub (Director of Demand Zalando); Jennifer Faull (Senior Editor The Drum)

16:45 - 17:21 The Red Tech Planet - How Chinese Tech Brands strive towards global markets Mark Wächter (Mr. Mobile); Rui Ma (China Tech Analyst & Creator Techbuzz); Matt Brennan (China Tech | Speaker | Author | Tencent & ByteDance Specialist)