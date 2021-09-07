|Uhrzeit
|Titel
|Teilnehmer_innen
|10:00 - 10:10
|Welcome & Opening Talk per Video
|Jennifer Boone; Emily Whigham
|10:10 - 10:18
|B2B marketing as we know it is over!
|Carla Piñeyro Sublett (CMO IBM)
|10:19 - 11:04
|SETTING NEW PRIORITIES – THE METAMORPHOSIS OF CURRENT CUSTOMER NEEDS?
|Natan Edelsburg (COO Muck Rack); Stan Pavlovsky (CEO Shutterstock); Marcus Foley (CEO Tommy); Masa Schmidt (Marketingchefin Deutschland SAP); Jessica Nordlander (COO Thoughtexchange)
|11:05 - 11:18
|Insiders View: How Creators look back on the twelve last months
|Robin Blase (Geschäftsführer Richtig Cool GmbH); Simon Staib (CPO & Co-Founder eqolot)
|11:20 - 11:38
|Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Konstantin von Notz
|Konstantin von Notz (Stv. Fraktionsvorsitzender Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen); Nikolaus Röttger
|11:40 - 11:58
|e-Estonia – Building a Digital Society
|Siim Sikkut (Government CIO Republik Estland)
|12:00 - 12:18
|Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Thomas Jarzombek
|Thomas Jarzombek (MdB CDU); Nikolaus Röttger
|12:20 - 12:38
|SAP's Marketing Transformtion
|Julia White (CMO SAP)
|12:40 - 12:58
|Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Saskia Esken
|Saskia Esken (Vorsitzende SPD); Nikolaus Röttger
|13:00 - 13:18
|Getting Back to Travel: Where the industry goes from here
|Arjan Dijk (CMO booking.com); Ian Jindal (Founder & Editor-in-Chief InternetRetailing)
|13:20 - 13:38
|Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace...
What Comes Next?
|Daisy Auger-Dominguez (Chief People Officer Vice Media)
|13:40 - 13:58
|Beyond the traditional office: How marketing can help a company shift strategies in the new world of work.
|Roger Solé (CMO WeWork)
|14:00 - 14:24
|It’s all about ownership – Wie wird technologischer Fortschritt zu gesellschaftlichem Wandel?
|Sandra Fruendt (Director Marketing B2B DACH Google); Diana Scholl (BVMW); Robin Rottmann (Senior PR Berater SZ Scala)
|14:25 - 15:01
|THE DESIRES OF GENERATION ALPHA
|Isabel van der Kolk (Founder TheOfficialWOWDinner); Lisa Zauner (Leiterin Innovation Hub WDR); Ashley Fell (Social Researcher, Author, TEDx Speaker & Director of Advisory McCrindle); Paul Nesbitt (Director of International Insights and Measurement Twitch)
|15:05 - 15:23
|Grocery shopping radically faster and more convenient
|Alexander Brunst (General Manager Germany Gorillas); Anna Patterson
|15:25 - 15:43
|Putting People First: Leveraging Data to Humanize Digital
|Jonathan Cherki (CEO Contensquare)
|15:45 - 16:03
|Representation in Marketing – Brand Activism or Real Change?
|Constanze Osei (Head of Society & Innovation Policy Facebook); Jaqueline Routier (EMEA Marketing Lead); Dora Osinde (CCO Granny)
|16:05 - 16:23
|The Power of Digital Transformation To Inspire Communities
|Michael Lysaght (CDO WW); Anna Patterson
|16:25 - 16:43
|Shape the next normal with your customers
|Jon Hyman (CTO & Co-Founder Braze); Dan Zbijowski (Vice President of International Marketing Delivery Hero); Attila Jakub (Director of Demand Zalando); Jennifer Faull (Senior Editor The Drum)
|16:45 - 17:21
|The Red Tech Planet - How Chinese Tech Brands strive towards global markets
|Mark Wächter (Mr. Mobile); Rui Ma (China Tech Analyst & Creator Techbuzz); Matt Brennan (China Tech | Speaker | Author | Tencent & ByteDance Specialist)
|17:25 - 18:01
|THE THIN LINE BETWEEN DIVERSITY AND CLICHE
|Claudius Desanti (CEO SíSí Agentur); Jo Labecka (Strategy & Corporate Partners PROUT AT WORK-Foundation); Fauzia Musa (Strategy Director, Brand & Design 21CB); Stuart Bruce Cameron (CEO & Founder Uhlala Group) Miranda Holt (External Partners Lead BBC)