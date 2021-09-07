  • Login
    Verfolgen Sie hier die Red Stage der Dmexco @home im Livestream

    Heute startet die Dmexco 2021 - wie im Jahr zuvor als reine Digital-Ausgabe. HORIZONT zeigt in Kooperation mit der Dmexco und mit Unterstützung von Snapchat die Red Stage der Dmexco im Livestream - an beiden Messetagen. Informationen zum Zeitplan sowie zu Inhalten und Speaker_innen finden Sie weiter unten. Das komplette Programm der Dmexco @home finden Sie hier.
    von HORIZONT Online Dienstag, 07. September 2021
    © Customer Excellence GmbH
    Ralf Strauß zu Marketing Tech
    "Es fehlt oftmals an der Strategie in Richtung Data-Driven Marketing"
    © Mara Monetti
    Dmexco-Macher Dominik Matyka im Interview
    "Keinen Druck will ich nicht sagen"
    © Rivella
    Cookieless Future
    "Mehr Daten über unsere eigenen Kanäle sammeln"
    © esome
    Marketing-Optimierung
    Wie holistische Mediaplanung zur maximalen Werbewirkung führt
    © IAB Europe
    IAB-Chefökonom Daniel Knapp im Interview
    Was auf Werbungtreibende in der Post-Cookie-Ära zukommt
    © Uze
    Hot Shit
    Die 5 heißesten Ad-Tech-Start-ups
    © DoubleVerify
    Übernahme
    DoubleVerify greift nach Meetrics
    © Raimar von Wienskowski
    Zukunft ohne Cookies
    Das Privacy Paradox – 3 Thesen und konkrete Vorschläge für die Branche
    © Dmexco
    Dmexco 2021
    Das sind die wichtigsten Themen und Neuerungen der Digitalveranstaltung
    © Pixabay
    Datenschutz im Marketing
    Wieso sich Werbungtreibende auf die richtige Seite stellen müssen
    © https://pixabay.com/de/
    HORIZONT Kongress
    Bye bye Cookies: Wie sich die Experten das Targeting der Zukunft vorstellen
    © Gerd Altmann auf Pixabay
    Salesforce Marketing Report
    Die Marketingchefs wollen jetzt die digitale Dividende der Coronakrise ernten
    © Dmexco
    Dmexco 2021
    New Priorities und Daily Business in Corona-Zeiten
    © Adobe Stock
    Dmexco-Umfrage
    Marketer sind noch nicht gut aufgestellt für die Post-Cookie-Ära
    © Koelnmesse
    Dmexco-Umfrage
    So steht die Digitalbranche zu Nachhaltigkeit, New Work und Diversität
    © Koelnmesse
    Wegen Pandemie-Vorgaben
    Dmexco findet auch 2021 komplett digital statt
    © Koelnmesse
    Digitalmesse
    Dmexco und Digital X finden 2021 zeitgleich statt
    © Koelnmesse
    #SettingNewPriorities
    Das Dmexco-Motto für die Post-Corona-Zeit
    © Dmexco
    Dmexco
    Jan Garnefeld verantwortet das analoge und digitale Messegeschäft

      DMEXCO @home Live Stream powered by Snapchat



      Das Programm der Red Stage auf der DMEXCO @home (7. September 2021)

      UhrzeitTitelTeilnehmer_innen
      10:00 - 10:10Welcome & Opening Talk per VideoJennifer Boone; Emily Whigham
      10:10 - 10:18B2B marketing as we know it is over!Carla Piñeyro Sublett (CMO IBM)
      10:19 - 11:04SETTING NEW PRIORITIES – THE METAMORPHOSIS OF CURRENT CUSTOMER NEEDS? Natan Edelsburg (COO Muck Rack); Stan Pavlovsky (CEO Shutterstock); Marcus Foley (CEO Tommy); Masa Schmidt (Marketingchefin Deutschland SAP); Jessica Nordlander (COO Thoughtexchange)
      11:05 - 11:18Insiders View: How Creators look back on the twelve last monthsRobin Blase (Geschäftsführer Richtig Cool GmbH); Simon Staib (CPO & Co-Founder eqolot)
      11:20 - 11:38Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Konstantin von NotzKonstantin von Notz (Stv. Fraktionsvorsitzender Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen); Nikolaus Röttger
      11:40 - 11:58e-Estonia – Building a Digital SocietySiim Sikkut (Government CIO Republik Estland)
      12:00 - 12:18Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Thomas JarzombekThomas Jarzombek (MdB CDU); Nikolaus Röttger
      12:20 - 12:38SAP's Marketing TransformtionJulia White (CMO SAP)
      12:40 - 12:58Ideen für die digitale Zukunft - Fragen an Saskia EskenSaskia Esken (Vorsitzende SPD); Nikolaus Röttger
      13:00 - 13:18Getting Back to Travel: Where the industry goes from hereArjan Dijk (CMO booking.com); Ian Jindal (Founder & Editor-in-Chief InternetRetailing)
      13:20 - 13:38Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace... What Comes Next?Daisy Auger-Dominguez (Chief People Officer Vice Media)
      13:40 - 13:58Beyond the traditional office: How marketing can help a company shift strategies in the new world of work.Roger Solé (CMO WeWork)
      14:00 - 14:24It’s all about ownership – Wie wird technologischer Fortschritt zu gesellschaftlichem Wandel?Sandra Fruendt (Director Marketing B2B DACH Google); Diana Scholl (BVMW); Robin Rottmann (Senior PR Berater SZ Scala)
      14:25 - 15:01THE DESIRES OF GENERATION ALPHAIsabel van der Kolk (Founder TheOfficialWOWDinner); Lisa Zauner (Leiterin Innovation Hub WDR); Ashley Fell (Social Researcher, Author, TEDx Speaker & Director of Advisory McCrindle); Paul Nesbitt (Director of International Insights and Measurement Twitch)
      15:05 - 15:23Grocery shopping radically faster and more convenientAlexander Brunst (General Manager Germany Gorillas); Anna Patterson
      15:25 - 15:43Putting People First: Leveraging Data to Humanize DigitalJonathan Cherki (CEO Contensquare)
      15:45 - 16:03Representation in Marketing – Brand Activism or Real Change?Constanze Osei (Head of Society & Innovation Policy Facebook); Jaqueline Routier (EMEA Marketing Lead); Dora Osinde (CCO Granny)
      16:05 - 16:23The Power of Digital Transformation To Inspire CommunitiesMichael Lysaght (CDO WW); Anna Patterson
      16:25 - 16:43Shape the next normal with your customersJon Hyman (CTO & Co-Founder Braze); Dan Zbijowski (Vice President of International Marketing Delivery Hero); Attila Jakub (Director of Demand Zalando); Jennifer Faull (Senior Editor The Drum)
      16:45 - 17:21The Red Tech Planet - How Chinese Tech Brands strive towards global marketsMark Wächter (Mr. Mobile); Rui Ma (China Tech Analyst & Creator Techbuzz); Matt Brennan (China Tech | Speaker | Author | Tencent & ByteDance Specialist)
      17:25 - 18:01THE THIN LINE BETWEEN DIVERSITY AND CLICHEClaudius Desanti (CEO SíSí Agentur); Jo Labecka (Strategy & Corporate Partners PROUT AT WORK-Foundation); Fauzia Musa (Strategy Director, Brand & Design 21CB); Stuart Bruce Cameron (CEO & Founder Uhlala Group) Miranda Holt (External Partners Lead BBC)
      Quelle: DMEXCO



