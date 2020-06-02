  • Login
    Blackout Tuesday & Co

    Wie US-Stars gegen Rassismus protestieren

    von HORIZONT Online / dpa
    Dienstag, 02. Juni 2020
    Demonstration in den USA
    © Imago
    Demonstration in den USA
    Superstars gehen auf die Straße, sie skandieren mit Demonstranten, sie ergreifen bei Kundgebungen das Wort. Die Corona-Krise sorgte auch in Hollywood wochenlang für eine Schockstarre, nun wehren sie sich gegen das, was George Clooney als "unsere Pandemie" beschrieb: "Wir sind alle infiziert und in 400 Jahren haben wir noch keinen Impfstoff gefunden." In einem eindringlichen Essay schreibt der 59 Jahre alte Oscar-Preisträger bei der Nachrichten-Plattform "The Daily Beast" über systemischen Rassismus, Ungleichbehandlung und Polizeibrutalität gegen Schwarze in den USA.
    "Es bestehen kaum Zweifel, dass George Floyd ermordet wurde", sagt der Star über den Tod des 46-jährigen Afroamerikaners nach einem Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis im Bundesstaat Minnesota vor einer Woche. Einer von vier beteiligten Beamten drückte ihm minutenlang sein Knie in den Nacken. Floyds vermutlich letzte Worte "Ich kann nicht atmen" sind bei weltweiten Protesten zum Schlachtruf von Demonstranten geworden. Clooney schildert andere Fälle von Polizeigewalt gegen Schwarze, wie Rodney King und Eric Garner.


    Floyds schockierender Tod hat Hollywood aufgerüttelt, nicht nur zu eindringlichen Appellen, Tweets und Spendenaufrufen für Opfer von Rassengewalt. Oscar-Preisträger Jamie Foxx ("Ray") war am Montag in San Francisco an der Seite der schwarzen Bürgermeisterin London Breed mit einem symbolischen Kniefall bei einem "Kneel-in" dabei. Im American Football hatte Profispieler Colin Kaepernick 2016 mit einer ähnlichen Geste eine Protestwelle gegen Unterdrückung von Schwarzen und gegen Polizeigewalt in den USA gestartet.
    Foxx, der vorige Woche schon in Minneapolis demonstriert hatte, forderte seine "Hollywood-Freunde" zu mehr Taten auf. Sie müssten auf die Straße gehen, um den Schmerz der Menschen zu verstehen, statt von zu Hause aus zu tweeten oder SMS-Botschaften zu verschicken.

    Dem Aufruf von Foxx sind viele Promis zuvorgekommen. Schauspielerin Ellen Page teilte am Montag ein Video von einem friedlichen Protest am New Yorker Time Square, Paris Jackson trug am Wochenende ein Schild mit der Aufschrift "Frieden, Liebe, Gerechtigkeit" durch die Straßen von Los Angeles. "Wir haben in Beverly Hills und West Hollywood gesungen", schrieb Sängerin Ariana Grande über ihre Protest-Erlebnisse.


    Andere Stars berichteten von Übergriffen der Polizei, die sie am Rande friedlicher Demos erlebt hätten. Sie sei bei Protesten in Los Angeles von Gummigeschossen und Tränengas getroffen worden, schrieb Sängerin Halsey auf Twitter. Dazu verlinkte die 25-Jährige Videos und Fotos zu dem "Horror" auf den Straßen, die Demonstranten dort erlebt hätten. Sie habe viel Blut gesehen und Verletzen geholfen.

    Schauspieler John Cusack (53) postete auf Twitter verwackelte Bilder von einer Demo in Chicago, auf dem bedrohliches Gebrüll zu hören ist. "Die Cops mochten es nicht, dass ich ein brennendes Auto filme, daher kamen sie mit Schlagstöcken auf mich zu", schrieb Cusack auf Twitter. Sie seien auf sein Fahrrad losgegangen.

    Selten haben sich so viele Promis unterschiedlichen Alters, verschiedener Hautfarbe und Herkunft geschlossen und lautstark hinter eine Sache gestellt, von Justin Bieber, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend bis Beyoncé. Der gemeinsame Tenor ist Empörung über Polizeibrutalität, Missachtung von Bürgerrechten und die Benachteiligung von Minderheiten. Doch die Reaktionen von Wut, Angst und Appellen sind vielfältig.

    "Das ist so traurig und verstörend", schrieb Reality-Star Kim Kardashian am Montag auf Twitter zu dem Foto eines Mädchens mit schweren Gesichtsverletzungen. Diese Schülerin aus Minneapolis sei von einem Gummigeschoss der Polizei direkt getroffen worden. Kann mir jemand ihren Kontakt beschaffen, fragt Kardashian. Sie wolle für die ärztliche Behandlung aufkommen.

    Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl (41, "Grey's Anatomy") teilte auf Instagram ihre persönlichen Sorgen, wie sie ihre siebenjährige afroamerikanische Adoptivtochter vor der "bösen abscheulichen Wahrheit von Rassismus" schützen könne. Sie hoffe, dass die Polizisten, die Floyd umgebracht hätten, hart bestraft werden, so dass andere Rassisten "zu Tode erschreckt" werden, schreibt die dreifache Mutter.

    Die Polizeibrutalität muss gestoppt werden, fordert Action-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger in einem Gastbeitrag in der Zeitschrift "The Atlantic". Als er 1968 in die USA eingewandert war, hätten viele Menschen gegen Rassismus demonstriert, schreibt der gebürtige Österreicher. "Wir können die Probleme von Ungleichheit in diesem Land nicht ignorieren."

    Black Tuesday: Schwarze Bilder statt Werbung

    Auch die US-Musikindustrie reagierte und rief für Dienstag einen "Blackout Tuesday" ausgerufen. Als Reaktion auf den seit langem anhaltenden Rassismus und die Ungerechtigkeit gegenüber Menschen mit schwarzer Hautfarbe solle die Musikindustrie am Dienstag pausieren, schrieben Jamila Thomas und Brianna Agyemang, die beide in der US-Musikbranche arbeiten, auf einer für die Aktion eingerichteten Webseite. "Wir werden nicht mit unserer normalen Arbeit weitermachen ohne Respekt für die Leben von Schwarzen." Zahlreiche Stars reagierten und veröffentlichten komplett schwarze Bilder unter anderem bei Instagram.

    Andere Stars, darunter Sängerin Taylor Swift, wandten sich direkt an den US-Präsidenten Donald Trump, der Demonstranten mit einem gewaltbereiten Militäreinsatz drohte. "Nachdem du während deiner gesamten Präsidentschaft die Feuer der weißen Vorherrschaft und des Rassismus angefacht hast, hast du jetzt die Nerven dazu, moralische Überlegenheit vorzutäuschen und dann mit Gewalt zu drohen?", empörte sich Swift vorige Woche auf Twitter. "Wir werden dich im November aus dem Amt wählen."

    Clooney greift Trump auch unverhohlen an, ohne ihn beim Namen zu nennen. Wir brauchen Politiker, die ihre Bürger gleich behandeln, "nicht Anführer, die Hass und Gewalt schüren", schreibt der Hollywood-Star in seinem Gastbeitrag. "Und es gibt nur einen Weg in diesem Land eine dauerhafte Veränderung herbeizuführen: Geht wählen." dpa
    Themen
     

