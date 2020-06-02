© Imago Demonstration in den USA

Superstars gehen auf die Straße, sie skandieren mit Demonstranten, sie ergreifen bei Kundgebungen das Wort. Die Corona-Krise sorgte auch in Hollywood wochenlang für eine Schockstarre, nun wehren sie sich gegen das, was George Clooney als "unsere Pandemie" beschrieb: "Wir sind alle infiziert und in 400 Jahren haben wir noch keinen Impfstoff gefunden." In einem eindringlichen Essay schreibt der 59 Jahre alte Oscar-Preisträger bei der Nachrichten-Plattform "The Daily Beast" über systemischen Rassismus, Ungleichbehandlung und Polizeibrutalität gegen Schwarze in den USA.