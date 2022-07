„ A world that’s still alive even when you’re not connected, that has existed for 20 years. Having an avatar, we know how it works. Having a virtual economy, we know how it works. [...] Look at how the world has turned. For two years, we’ve spent so much time working on our screens. I’m working in Zoom, I’m working in Teams — I will have no problem working in the Metaverse. “

Deborah Papiernik von Ubisoft erklärt, warum der Schritt ins Metaverse kein völliges Neuland ist