    Super Bowl LIV

    Die 15 besten Spots beim Big Game 2020

    von Tim Theobald
    Freitag, 31. Januar 2020
    "Breaking-Bad"-Star Bryan Cranston parodiert beim Super Bowl LIV mit MTN DEW den Horror-Klassiker "The Shining"
    © Mountain Dew
    Der Super Bowl zieht alljährlich Millionen Sportfans in seinen Bann und ist für Marken zugleich die größte Werbebühne der Welt. Schließlich versammeln sich beim NFL-Finale auf der ganzen Welt bis zu 800 Millionen Zuschauer vor den TV-Bildschirmen - und freuen sich neben dem Football-Spektakel auch auf unterhaltsame Werbepausen. HORIZONT Online zeigt schon vor dem Big Game am Sonntag in loser Reihenfolge die 15 wichtigsten, lustigsten und besten Super-Bowl-Spots 2020.
    1.

    Porsche - The Heist

    Agentur: Cramer-Krasselt


    2.

    Google - Loretta

    Agentur: inhouse



    3.

    Budweiser - Typical American

    Agentur: David


    4.

    Amazon - #BeforeAlexa

    Agentur: Lucky Generals


    5.

    MTN DEW - Zero Sugar, As Good As The Original

    Agentur: TBWA/Chiat/Day


    6.

    Cheetos - Can't Touch This

    Agentur: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners


    7.

    Doritos - The Cool Ranch feat. Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

    Agentur: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners


    8.

    Audi - Let It Go

    Agentur: 72 And Sunny


    9.

    Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out

    Agentur: FCB


    10.

    Budweiser Canada - Whassup Again

    Agentur: Mosaic


    11.

    Pringles - Rick & Morty

    Agentur: Grey


    12.

    Microsoft - Be The One / Katie Sowers

    Agentur: McCann


    13.

    The Avocados from Mexico - Shopping Network

    Agentur: Energy BBDO


    14.

    Squarespace - Winona

    Agentur: inhouse


    15.

    Dashlane - Password Paradise

    Agentur: Lightning Orchard
