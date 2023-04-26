Alle Grand-Clio-Gewinner nach Kategorien

Audio: Product/Service- "I Will Always Be Me" by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies & Intel

Branded Entertainment & Content: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA

Creative Commerce: Product/Service- "Shagun Ka Lifafa" by McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Creative Effectiveness: Product/Service- "Bless Your F*ing Cooch" by Mischief @ No Fixed Address for eos

Creative Use of Data: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA

Design: Product/Service- "Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display." by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / SERVICEPLAN KOREA for Dot

Direct: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE

Direct: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev

Experience/Activation: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev

Film: Product/Service- "Clash from the Past" by Wieden+Kennedy Portland for Clash of Clans

Innovation: Product/Service- "Backup Ukraine" by Virtue Worldwide for Polycam x UNESCO

Media: Business-to-Business- Inside jobs- DDB Paris for Volkswagen Group France

Media: Public Service- "Chatpat" by FCB India & FCB Chicago for SOS Children's Villages

Media: Product/Service- "Lu from Magalu" by Ogilvy Brasil for Magazine Luiza

Out of Home: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE



Print: Public Service- "Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Edition" by Impact BBDO for AnNahar Newspaper

Public Relations: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE

Public Relations: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev