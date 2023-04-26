Audio: Product/Service- "I Will Always Be Me" by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies & Intel
Branded Entertainment & Content: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA
Creative Commerce: Product/Service- "Shagun Ka Lifafa" by McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Creative Effectiveness: Product/Service- "Bless Your F*ing Cooch" by Mischief @ No Fixed Address for eos
Creative Use of Data: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA
Design: Product/Service- "Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display." by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / SERVICEPLAN KOREA for Dot
Direct: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE
Direct: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev
Experience/Activation: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev
Film: Product/Service- "Clash from the Past" by Wieden+Kennedy Portland for Clash of Clans
Innovation: Product/Service- "Backup Ukraine" by Virtue Worldwide for Polycam x UNESCO
Media: Business-to-Business- Inside jobs- DDB Paris for Volkswagen Group France
Media: Public Service- "Chatpat" by FCB India & FCB Chicago for SOS Children's Villages
Media: Product/Service- "Lu from Magalu" by Ogilvy Brasil for Magazine Luiza
Out of Home: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE
Print: Public Service- "Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Edition" by Impact BBDO for AnNahar Newspaper
Public Relations: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE
Public Relations: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev