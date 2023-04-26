  1. Home
Design Grand Prix bei Clio Awards

Mittwoch, 26. April 2023
Serviceplan
Vor zwei Wochen wurden die Gold-, Silber- und Bronze-Gewinner der Clio Awards gekürt. Serviceplan war mit 17 Trophäen aus deutscher Sicht bereits da der große Gewinner. Bei der Preisverleihung in New York ist die Agenturgruppe jetzt noch mit einem Grand Prix in der Kategorie Design ausgezeichnet worden.
Den Grand Clio bekommt Serviceplan für die Arbeit "Dot Pad. The First Real-Time Tactile Graphics Display" für den langjährigen Kunden Dot Incorporation. Dabei handelt es sich um das erste intelligente Grafikdisplay, das mithilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Bilder für sehbehinderte Menschen erlebbar macht. Bereits vor zwei Wochen bei der Bekanntgabe der Gold-, Silber- und Bronze-Gewinner konnte Serviceplan insgesamt dreimal Gold, sechsmal Silber und achtmal Bronze einheimsen.
Bei der feierlichen Awardzeremonie in der Gotham Hall in New York wurden auch die erfolgreichsten Agenturen, Networks und Kunden der vergangenen Kreativsaison ausgezeichnet. Die Biermarke Corona wurde dabei als "Advertiser of the Year" prämiert, Agentur des Jahres ist FCB New York. Die Independent Agency of the Year mit den meisten Clio Awards ist We Believers, über den Preis für das Network of the Year darf sich Ogilvy freuen. Die erfolgreichste Produktionsfirma im Wettbewerb ist Smuggler.
Insgesamt wurden 18 Arbeiten mit Grand Clio Awards, der höchsten Auszeichnung im Wettbewerb, prämiert. In den Kategorien Direct und Public Relations wurden zwei Grands Prix vergeben, in der Kategorie Media sogar drei. In den übrigen Sparten gibt es jeweils einen Grand Clio. Das sind alle Grand-Clio-Gewinner 2023:
Alle Grand-Clio-Gewinner nach Kategorien

Audio: Product/Service- "I Will Always Be Me" by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies & Intel

Branded Entertainment & Content: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA

Creative Commerce: Product/Service- "Shagun Ka Lifafa" by McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Creative Effectiveness: Product/Service- "Bless Your F*ing Cooch" by Mischief @ No Fixed Address for eos

Creative Use of Data: Product/Service- "McEnroe vs McEnroe" by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA

Design: Product/Service- "Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display." by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / SERVICEPLAN KOREA for Dot

Direct: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE

Direct: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev

Experience/Activation: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev

Film: Product/Service- "Clash from the Past" by Wieden+Kennedy Portland for Clash of Clans

Innovation: Product/Service- "Backup Ukraine" by Virtue Worldwide for Polycam x UNESCO

Media: Business-to-Business- Inside jobs- DDB Paris for Volkswagen Group France

Media: Public Service- "Chatpat" by FCB India & FCB Chicago for SOS Children's Villages

Media: Product/Service- "Lu from Magalu" by Ogilvy Brasil for Magazine Luiza

Out of Home: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE 

Print: Public Service- "Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Edition" by Impact BBDO for AnNahar Newspaper

Public Relations: Public Service- "Morning After Island" by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE

Public Relations: Product/Service- "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament" by We Believers for AB InBev

Tim Theobald
Mittwoch, 26. April 2023
Themen
Serviceplan Clio FCB Ogilvy Dot Incorporation AB InBev Real
stats