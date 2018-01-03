Twitter Donald Trump mahnt neuen Herausgeber der New York Times

Mittwoch, 03. Januar 2018
Für ihn sind die Medien Opposition: Donald Trump
© picture alliance / AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:

Donald Trump New York Times Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Twitter Mahnung USA


US-Präsident Donald Trump hat Glückwünsche an die Adresse des neuen Herausgebers der "New York Times" mit einer Mahnung verbunden. Er gratuliere A. G. Sulzberger, schrieb Trump am Dienstag auf Twitter. Allerdings sei dieses die letzte Chance der "scheiternden" Zeitung, die Vision ihres Gründers Adolph Ochs zu erfüllen. Demnach sollten Nachrichten unabhängig sowie ohne Furcht oder Gewogenheit verbreitet werden - das "GEWOGENHEIT" setzte Trump in Großbuchstaben.

Trump schrieb, das Blatt solle sich von all seinen "gefälschten oder nicht-existenten Quellen" trennen und den Präsidenten der USA "FAIR" behandeln. "Wenn ich (und das Volk) das nächste Mal gewinnen, müssen Sie sich nicht bei den Lesern für ihre schlechte Arbeit entschuldigen!", schrieb Trump.

Arthur Gregg Sulzberger (37) hatte am 1. Januar seinen Posten übernommen. Die "New York Times" begleitet Trump sehr kritisch und sehr erfolgreich. Sie konnte in seiner Präsidentschaft ihre Abozahlen erheblich ausbauen. Trump überzieht das Blatt oft mit Kritik, gibt dessen Reportern aber auch immer wieder Interviews. dpa

