Twitter Donald Trump mahnt neuen Herausgeber der New York Times
Donald Trump New York Times Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Twitter Mahnung USA
Trump schrieb, das Blatt solle sich von all seinen "gefälschten oder nicht-existenten Quellen" trennen und den Präsidenten der USA "FAIR" behandeln. "Wenn ich (und das Volk) das nächste Mal gewinnen, müssen Sie sich nicht bei den Lesern für ihre schlechte Arbeit entschuldigen!", schrieb Trump.Arthur Gregg Sulzberger (37) hatte am 1. Januar seinen Posten übernommen. Die "New York Times" begleitet Trump sehr kritisch und sehr erfolgreich. Sie konnte in seiner Präsidentschaft ihre Abozahlen erheblich ausbauen. Trump überzieht das Blatt oft mit Kritik, gibt dessen Reportern aber auch immer wieder Interviews. dpa
The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, “to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.” Get...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2. Januar 2018
....impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent “sources,” and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2. Januar 2018