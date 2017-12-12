#StandWithKeaton Dieses private Video bewirkt mehr als alle Anti-Bullying-Kampagnen

Dienstag, 12. Dezember 2017
Ein emotionaler Clip, in dem ein US-amerikanischer Schüler über seinen Mobbing-Alltag spricht, geht durch das Netz.
© instagram.com/p/Bchv-mkj9Uv/

Ein Schüler aus Knoxville im US-Bundesstaat Tennessee wird gemobbt. Seine Mutter filmt ihn auf seinen Wunsch, während er weinend und mit zitternder Stimme von den Schikanen erzählt. Als sie das Video auf Facebook teilt, geht der Clip innerhalb kürzester Zeit viral – und zwar viel schneller als so manche Anti-Mobbing-Kampagne großer Organisationen.

"Menschen sind unterschiedlich, dafür sollten sie nicht kritisiert werden. Das ist nicht ihre Schuld", sagt Keaton Jones, als er in Tränen ausbricht. Sein Schultag war alles andere als einfach. Seine Mitschüler machten sich über seine Nase lustig. Sie sagten, er hätte keine Freunde. In der Mittagspause übergossen sie ihn mit Milch und legten Schinken in seine Klamotten. "Warum haben sie Spaß an so etwas? Das ist so schmerzhaft. Das ist nicht okay!".

Während Keaton Jones mit zitternder Stimme von seinem Schultag erzählt, filmt ihn Kimberly Jones, seine Mutter, mit dem Smartphone. Nach eigenen Aussagen auf seinen Wunsch. Zum einen, um auf das Thema Mobbing in Schulen aufmerksam machen, zum anderen, um Betroffenen zu helfen. Der entstandene Clip, den Kimberly Jones auf ihrer (aktuell nicht aufrufbaren) Facebook-Seite teilte, wurde in nur zwei Tagen von 22 Millionen Menschen gesehen und über 430.000 Mal geteilt.
Der Clip geht viral, die Netz-Community bekundet ihre Anteilnahme über Social Media. Auf Twitter entsteht der Hashtag #StandWithKeaton, über das Keaton Jones Tausende aufmunternde Nachrichten erhält. Zur Viralität beigetragen haben jedoch besonders Prominente, die ebenfalls auf das Video aufmerksam wurden und ihre Solidarität mit Keaton Jones zeigen. Unter ihnen: Schauspieler wie Chris Evans und Mark Ruffalo, Musiker wie Nickelback, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Demi Lovato und Katy Perry sowie Politiker wie der US-Kongressabgeordnete Joe Kennedy. Von einigen erhielt er sogar Einladungen zu Veranstaltungen.
Inzwischen hat sich auch seine Schwester zu den Netz-Reaktionen geäußert. Die Unterstützung sei überwältigend. Keaton gehe es gut und er freue sich sehr über die Aufmerksamkeit, die der Clip erhalten habe. Eine Aufmerksamkeit, die über Ländergrenzen hinaus ging und selbst manch professionell produzierte Anti-Mobbing-Kampagnen nicht erzielt haben. Hier zeigt sich der Macht der Identifikation und Prominenz.

Von Naoual Abardah

