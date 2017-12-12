#StandWithKeaton Dieses private Video bewirkt mehr als alle Anti-Bullying-Kampagnen
"Menschen sind unterschiedlich, dafür sollten sie nicht kritisiert werden. Das ist nicht ihre Schuld", sagt Keaton Jones, als er in Tränen ausbricht. Sein Schultag war alles andere als einfach. Seine Mitschüler machten sich über seine Nase lustig. Sie sagten, er hätte keine Freunde. In der Mittagspause übergossen sie ihn mit Milch und legten Schinken in seine Klamotten. "Warum haben sie Spaß an so etwas? Das ist so schmerzhaft. Das ist nicht okay!".Während Keaton Jones mit zitternder Stimme von seinem Schultag erzählt, filmt ihn Kimberly Jones, seine Mutter, mit dem Smartphone. Nach eigenen Aussagen auf seinen Wunsch. Zum einen, um auf das Thema Mobbing in Schulen aufmerksam machen, zum anderen, um Betroffenen zu helfen. Der entstandene Clip, den Kimberly Jones auf ihrer (aktuell nicht aufrufbaren) Facebook-Seite teilte, wurde in nur zwei Tagen von 22 Millionen Menschen gesehen und über 430.000 Mal geteilt.
This is Keaton Jones. He is amazing. I hope those who bullied him get what’s coming to them. And soon. pic.twitter.com/qgRObI0rto— Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) 9. Dezember 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 10. Dezember 2017
Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 11. Dezember 2017
“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” Stay strong Keaton, you’re a very brave young man and a lot of great folks have your back. @Lakyn_Jones if there is anything we can do for Keaton, please let us know. #StandWithKeaton #StopBullying— Nickelback (@Nickelback) 11. Dezember 2017
I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 11. Dezember 2017
We can all learn from Keaton Jones. #StandWithKeaton #StopBullying https://t.co/VkiN5cMWCO— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) 11. Dezember 2017
Von Naoual Abardah