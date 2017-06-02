#ParisAgreement So reagiert das Netz auf den Ausstieg der USA aus dem Klimaabkommen

Freitag, 02. Juni 2017
Trump wird für seinen Entscheidung massiv kritisiert
Foto: Screenshot Twitter
"Das Ende der Welt (wie wir sie kennen)", dazu ein gigantischer Trump-Komet, der auf die Erde zurast - rückblickend hatte die vom kubanisch-amerikanischen Illustrator Edel Rodriguez kreierte und teils umstrittene "Spiegel"-Titelseite aus dem November 2016 nahezu prophetische Aussagekraft. Denn mit dem am Donnerstagabend verkündeten Ausstieg aus dem Pariser Klimaschutzabkommen hat US-Präsident Donald Trump aus Sicht vieler Beobachter bewiesen, dass ihm die Welt so ziemlich am Allerwertesten vorbeigeht. Die Twitter-Reaktionen im Überblick.
Die Entscheidung Trumps stößt durch die Bank auf Unverständnis. Und zwar nicht nur in Europa, sondern auch in den USA. Ausgerechnet Bill Peduto, der Bürgermeister von Pittsburgh, kündigte an, dass sich die Stadt weiterhin an die Richtlinien des Pariser Klimaschutzabkommens halten werde. Trump hatte den Ausstieg mit dem Satz "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris" begründet.


Aber auch namhafte US-Wirtschaftsbosse melden sich mit kritischen Statements zu Wort. Allen voran Elon Musk. Der Tesla-Boss kündigte an, sich aus dem Beratergremium Trumps zu verabschieden. Dasselbe tat Disney-Boss Robert Iger. 
Auch Salesforce-Chef Marc Benioff kritisiert Trump in einem Tweet massiv - und kündigt an, dass sich sein Unternehmen umso mehr engagieren wird. 
Auch US-Politiker wie der Gouverneur von Kalifornien, Jerry Brown, und der ehemalige Verteidigungsminister Leon Edward Panetta rügen Trump für seine Entscheidung. 

Weitere Twitter-Reaktionen im Überblick
