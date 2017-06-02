#ParisAgreement So reagiert das Netz auf den Ausstieg der USA aus dem Klimaabkommen
As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C— bill peduto (@billpeduto) 1. Juni 2017
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1. Juni 2017
As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) 1. Juni 2017
Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from ParisAgreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/cmCLf9CoVY— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) 1. Juni 2017
Leon Panetta: Trump's climate deal decision and NATO comments “mark the sad demise of a 70-year era of American global leadership” pic.twitter.com/gNqnuaPb69— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) 1. Juni 2017
My statement on @realDonaldTrump’s #ParisAgreement announcement #ActOnClimate https://t.co/XrIpW5d6k7 pic.twitter.com/TYiPIy5CaO— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) 1. Juni 2017
Weitere Twitter-Reaktionen im Überblick
America First!— DER SPIEGEL (@DerSPIEGEL) 1. Juni 2017
Earth Last! #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/O0PixEKCyw
silverlining: there is now a chance that the 2020 US Presidential election campaign will be the first with climate change as the key topic.— Wolfgang Blau (@wblau) 1. Juni 2017
In backing off of climate pact, @POTUS is locking arms with Syria and Nicaragua and matching confidently into the past.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) 1. Juni 2017
Wow — tomorrow's @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/xzLUfdOAgh— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) 1. Juni 2017
Trump hat nun vor, das Rentensystem abzuschaffen. Das Alter sei nur eine Erfindungen der Linken und gefährde amerikanische Arbeitsplätze.— Mario Sixtus 馬六 (@sixtus) 2. Juni 2017
#Trump ist ein Präsident ohne Impulskontrolle und Lernbereitschaft, der Tabubruch mehr liebt als Verantwortung https://t.co/EXTAFmXmQm— Gabor Steingart (@gaborsteingart) 2. Juni 2017
#PariserKlimaabkommen #Trump #Klimaschutzabkommen pic.twitter.com/3T2NMxXUBU— Micky Beisenherz (@MickyBeisenherz) 2. Juni 2017
America First! Earth Last! #ParisClimateAccord— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 1. Juni 2017
Wenn morgen Sonntag wäre @WELT AM SONNTAG pic.twitter.com/aBTljhPjka— Peter Huth (@PeterHuth) 1. Juni 2017
Da sage noch einer, #Trump könne die Menschen nicht zusammenführen #Klimaabkommen #climate #Parisagreement @welt https://t.co/1PXDQGtbIE— Claudia Kade (@claudia_kade) 1. Juni 2017
Seine Zirkusnummer, das #ParisAgreement neu zu verhandeln, kann Trump vergessen. Das Rezept Isolationismus wird die USA massiv schwächen https://t.co/saOQyCxMoi— Andreas Petzold (@andreaspetzold) 1. Juni 2017
Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government.— Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) 1. Juni 2017
We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 1. Juni 2017
Das ist trauriger Höhepunkt einer nationalistischen Präsidentschaft. Mit 'America First' schadet Trump seinem eigenen Land. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/G5E2iaSo91— Heiko Maas (@HeikoMaas) 2. Juni 2017
#US-Botschaft in #Berlin seit heute mit neuem Logo #Klima #Trump #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/G1EHQ0Ayva— Jürgen Döschner (@jdoeschner) 2. Juni 2017
Nur mal als Ehrenrettung für Nicaragua: Dies hat dem Klimaabkommen nicht zugestimmt, weil es ihnen *nicht weit genug* ging. #ParisAgreement— Philipp Sälhoff (@saelhoff) 2. Juni 2017
Emmanuel Macron: "Heute Abend haben die USA der Welt den Rücken zugekehrt."#ParisAgreement— Axel Bojanowski (@Axel_Bojanowski) 1. Juni 2017