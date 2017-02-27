"Moonlight" vs. "La La Land" So reagiert Twitter auf die Mega-Panne bei den Oscars
congratulations to president hillary clinton— nate lee (@nately) 27. Februar 2017
Das sind die besten Tweets zur Oscar-Panne:
Oooops, bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen wurde auch der Umschlag vertauscht... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LTExLFq6t4— Veit Klapp (@VeitKlapp) 27. Februar 2017
did the russians hack the oscars too— Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) 27. Februar 2017
Next time you mess something up, remember that the #Oscars had a year and a $10 million dollar budget to get it right and they messed up.— Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) 27. Februar 2017
When you win the oscar right after you lost the oscar #lalaland #Moonlight #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/MCnucgD5BD— rhea lahiri (@RheaForReal) 27. Februar 2017
Warren Beatty was like...#woopsie #Oscars #OscarsJustKidding pic.twitter.com/z9hnOlWt5p— L Boogie☔️ (@lb313) 27. Februar 2017
these are the four best reactions of people on stage finding out they didn't win Best Picture #Oscars pic.twitter.com/weMDXg33sj— Dave Lozo (@davelozo) 27. Februar 2017
GOSLING: "I switched the envelopes."#Oscars pic.twitter.com/QEZWSPhq41— Conor Perkins (@ConorPerkins) 27. Februar 2017
The ending of the Oscars was more shocking than Luke finding out I was his father at the end of Empire— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) 27. Februar 2017
Aus dem Archiv #Trump #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wWCqi2jpBG— Oliver Das Gupta (@oliverdasgupta) 27. Februar 2017
This is a lesson in why you always stay for the end credits after a movie. #Oscars— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) 27. Februar 2017
Wo Umschlägevertauschen durchaus sinnvoll gewesen wäre. #oscars #Oscars2017 #FIFA pic.twitter.com/KZEVZS5U88— Marcel Felber (@Newballplease) 27. Februar 2017
Envelope person you had ONE job #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/ovjYTvxTos— Kristofer Connor (@ConnorKristofer) 27. Februar 2017
It all makes sense now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YjDq4VQXHt— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) 27. Februar 2017
Ich hab den frühen #ICE verpasst. Ungefähr so muß mann sich fühlen, wenn man den Preis bei den #Oscars doch nicht bekommt!— (@taktfuehlen) 27. Februar 2017
Ich sag mal so: Gut, dass ich dieses Mal nicht wie beim Superbowl - als das Ergebnis feststand - ins Bett gegangen bin... #Oscars #LALALAND— Martin Schmidt (@SchmidtLev) 27. Februar 2017
Sicher das nicht Praxis Dr. Hasenbein den Oscar für den besten Film gewonnen hat?#Oscars— Loco Dalli (@LocoDalli) 27. Februar 2017
Zusammengestellt von Tim Theobald (mit dpa-Material)