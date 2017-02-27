"Moonlight" vs. "La La Land" So reagiert Twitter auf die Mega-Panne bei den Oscars

Montag, 27. Februar 2017
Seit dem Fauxpas bei den Oscars fragen sich viele Twitter-Nutzer, ob bei der US-Wahl im vergangenen November alles mit rechten Dingen zuging
Foto: Twitter/@VeitKlapp
Was für eine Panne am Ende einer langen Oscar-Nachtt: Ausgerechnet in der Königskategorie "Bester Film" verlasen die beiden Schauspieler Warren Beatty und Faye Dunaway mit "La La Land" den falschen Gewinner - und korrigierten ihren Fauxpas zugunsten von "Moonlight", als die Filmcrew des Filmmusicals schon die Dankesrede hielt. Klar, dass die extrem peinliche Situation für viel Spott auf Twitter sorgte. HORIZONT Online zeigt die witzigsten Reaktionen in dem sozialen Netzwerk.
Es war eine Panne, wie es sie bei den Academy Awards noch nie gab: Die Produzenten von "La La Land" halten bereits ihre Dankesreden, die anderen Oscar-Gewinner der Musical-Crew stehen mit ihren Trophäen in den Händen hinter ihnen, da wird es plötzlich unruhig auf der Bühne. Show-Verantwortliche huschen zwischen den Preisträgern hin und her, kontrollieren die roten Gewinner-Umschläge - dann greift sich "La La Land"-Produzent Jordan Horowitz das Mikrofon: "Es hat einen Fehler gegeben: 'Moonlight', ihr habt den besten Film gewonnen. Das ist kein Witz, 'Moonlight' hat den Preis als bester Film gewonnen." Er zeigt die richtige Gewinnerkarte nach oben ins Publikum, in die Kameras - darauf steht 'Moonlight'. Zuerst ungläubiges Staunen im Saal, dann verhaltenes Klatschen und schließlich lauter Jubel.
Aber wie konnte es zu der Panne kommen? Warren Beatty versuchte noch auf der Bühne zu erklären: Auf seiner Karte habe "Emma Stone, La La Land" gestanden. Tatsächlich hatte Beatty den roten Umschlag mit der Aufschrift "Actress in a leading role" (Hauptdarstellerin) in den Händen. Doch Stone war kurz zuvor bereits als beste Hauptdarstellerin geehrt worden - und hinter der Bühne erklärte die 28-Jährige: "Ich habe meine Gewinnerkarte die ganze Zeit in den Händen gehalten." Shit happens. Auf Twitter reagierten die Nutzer derweil mit viel Humor auf die unglaubliche Panne. Ein Meme, das dabei immer wieder auftaucht, nimmt Bezug auf die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im vergangenen November: Bei den Tweets, die Hillary Clinton nachträglich aufgrund fälschlicherweise vertauschter Umschläge zur Präsidentin machen, ist aber vielmehr der Wunsch der Vater des Gedankens.

Das sind die besten Tweets zur Oscar-Panne:



Zusammengestellt von Tim Theobald (mit dpa-Material)
