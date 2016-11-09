#ElectionNight So reagiert Twitter auf den Wahlsieg von Donald Trump

Mittwoch, 09. November 2016
Donald Trump hat sich gegen Hillary Clinton durchgesetzt - und das Netz reagiert schockiert
Donald Trump hat sich gegen Hillary Clinton durchgesetzt - und das Netz reagiert schockiert
Foto: DPA Picture Alliance
Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:

Wahlnacht Donald Trump USA Twitter


Nach dieser irren Wahlnacht wird das eintreten, was viele kaum für möglich gehalten haben: Der Republikaner Donald Trump hat sich gegen die Demokratin Hillary Clinton durchgesetzt und wird 45. Präsident der USA. Die Menschen im Netz reagieren erschüttert. HORIZONT Online hat die wichtigsten Tweets zur #ElectionNight zusammengestellt.



























Meist gelesen
Donald Trump hat sich gegen Hillary Clinton durchgesetzt - und das Netz reagiert schockiert
Bild: DPA Picture Alliance
#ElectionNight

So reagiert Twitter auf den Wahlsieg von Donald Trump
Bild: Ritter Sport
Viralerfolg

Ritter Sport produziert Einhorn-Schokolade nach
So sieht Spaß aus
Bild: Opel
Opel Rallye-Kampagne

Scholz & Friends versetzt Tiere in den Rausch der Geschwindigkeit
stats