#ElectionNight So reagiert Twitter auf den Wahlsieg von Donald Trump
9/11 ...never forget.— TheAnonMessage (@TheAnonnMessage) 9. November 2016
11/9 ...always regret. #ElectionNight
Brian Beutler is right: while there was some fine reporting, overall media performance was horrific https://t.co/DUeGp9Fst9— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) 8. November 2016
This is Americas very own 11/9.— Jan Böhmermann (@janboehm) 9. November 2016
Good night, and good luck.— Stefan Niggemeier (@niggi) 9. November 2016
Biggest loser tonight: Media bias #ElectionNight— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) 9. November 2016
nicht lügen, respekt für andere menschen, hausaufgaben machen - wie bringen amerik. eltern ihren kindern das ab jetzt bei? #ElectionNight— philipp jessen (@jessenphil) 9. November 2016
Canada's immigration website crashes on election night https://t.co/UXCJvF40k8 #ElectionNight #USwahl16— Jan-Eric Peters (@jep_) 9. November 2016
I fear that journalism is irredeemably broken, a failure, My profession failed to inform the public about the fascist they are electing.— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) 9. November 2016
Das wars. Die Welt muss sich an den Gedanken gewöhnen, dass in Amerika fortan ein unberechenbares Raubein regiert https://t.co/WouknmgV9z— Mathias Blumencron (@mtblumencron) 9. November 2016
Irre Szenen vor dem #WhiteHouse. 1000 Leute ohne Richtung. Für und gegen Trump. Sprechchöre USA. Geht immer. pic.twitter.com/CqfPLRbH4W— Claus Kleber (@ClausKleber) 9. November 2016
Getting more crowded in front of the Hilton Hotel, where the Trump-party takes place! #ElectionNight @BILD pic.twitter.com/a6uJBK1NO2— Kai Diekmann (@KaiDiekmann) 9. November 2016
Zeitenwende. https://t.co/RTvvUFbpQq pic.twitter.com/UL8Zfd0ib1— Stefan Plöchinger (@ploechinger) 9. November 2016
Liebe Trump-Wähler: Aber bitte sagt jetzt am Ende nicht wieder: das haben wir nicht gewollt. #USwahl16— Roland Nelles (@RolandNelles) 9. November 2016
Auf der einen Seite Putin, auf der anderen Trump. Dazwischen Le Pen, Orban et al. Ist das diese Neue Weltordnung von der man so viel hört?— Mario Sixtus 馬六 (@sixtus) 9. November 2016
Unfassbar.— Richard Gutjahr (@gutjahr) 9. November 2016
Trump didn't win. Racism won. Sexism won. Hate won. Lack of education won. #electionnight #ElectionNight— CaptainPullup (@Hoodrichdom) 9. November 2016
"Damn I wasn't for real about all this" #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/OhUTEr6zLm— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 9. November 2016
Vor dem Convention Center. Hillary-Anhängerin heulend in den Armen ihres Mannes. Its over.— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) 9. November 2016
This is one of the saddest days in human history. #ElectionNight #ElectionNight #USElection2016— Carlotta Casoni (@carlycasoni) 9. November 2016
On 27th anniversary of fall of #Berlin Wall, US has elected president who wants to build a new one https://t.co/qYa0ETP2wa— Christian Schwägerl (@chrschwaegerl) 9. November 2016
Trump, Putin, Brexit, Erdogan:— Wolfgang Blau (@wblau) 9. November 2016
Europe should have enough reasons now to unify. The world needs a strong EU, a voice of reason.
Donald Trump won 29% of Latino voters#USADecides— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) 9. November 2016
Our final edition front page @thetimes pic.twitter.com/68NDNFmHd6— Emma Tucker (@emmatimes2) 9. November 2016
I truly thought I knew my country better than it turns out I did. I have warned that we could become a failed state, but didn't realize 1/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) 9. November 2016
#ElectionNight "Sorry I'm late for work, Sister. I was watching the world go to sh*t". #Trumpageddon #ElectionNight— Mairi MacKenzie (@MairiMacKenzie4) 9. November 2016
Ein schwarzer Mittwoch bricht an #USwahl16 #DonaldTrump #boerse #BlackWednesday pic.twitter.com/HgSMtQqikP— (((Frank Behrendt))) (@frankzdeluxe) 9. November 2016
Happy Mauerfallday, 27 years ago that very day was a good one— Ines Pohl (@inespohl) 9. November 2016
The first black American president replaced by a racist one! Oh the irony! #ElectionNight #Elections2016 #PresidentialElection— Ibrahim Kaleel (@kalupaika) 9. November 2016