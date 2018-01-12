Marco Saal
Facebooks Newsfeed-Revolution Mein lieber Mark Zuckerberg...
Freitag, 12. Januar 2018
Wenn man ehrlich ist, muss man sich vor Mark Zuckerberg verneigen. Dem Facebook-Chef ist es gelungen, die Mediennutzung zu revolutionieren - und quasi nebenbei einen milliardenschweren Werbe-Konzern zu formen, der von Medien freiwillig mit kostenlosen Premium-Inhalten und von Unternehmen mit Werbegeldern zugeschüttet wird. Chapeau! Die jetzt angekündigte Umstellung des Newsfeeds, die Inhalte von Medien und Marken weitestgehend verbannt, ist aus unternehmerischer Sicht clever. Doch sie entlarvt Zuckerberg ein für alle Mal als Manager, der eben nicht, wie er selbst gerne behauptet, altruistische Ambitionen hat und sich um die Medien schert. Es geht ihm allein um Gewinnmaximierung für Facebook. Ein offener Brief an den Facebook-Chef.
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Mediennutzung Mathias Döpfner Axel Springer
Lieber Mark Zuckerberg,
wahrscheinlich kannst du die Preise, die du für deine unternehmerische Leistung erhalten hast, schon gar nicht mehr zählen. An einen solltest du dich aber schon noch erinnern. Vor ziemlich genau zwei Jahren wurdest du als erster Manager überhaupt mit dem Axel Springer Award bedacht. Dass die Wahl ausgerechnet auf dich fiel, begründete Mathias Döpfner, der Vorstandschef des Medienhauses, damals nicht nur mit der Innovationskraft von Facebook. Sondern auch damit, dass du als Facebook-Chef neue Möglichkeiten aufgezeigt hättest, "wie man mit Kreativen und ihren Verlegern fair umgeht". Heute dürfte sich nicht nur Mathias Döpfner fragen, ob diese Einschätzung damals richtig war. Denn die Veränderungen am News-Feed, die du heute angekündigt hast, sind für die Medien nicht weniger als ein Schlag ins Gesicht.
Mehr zum ThemaKlar, irgendwie sind wir auch selbst schuld. Mit der Aussicht auf neue Leser, Zielgruppen und deutlich mehr vermarktbare Reichweite hast du es geschafft, Facebook zum Liebling der Medien zu machen. Du hast uns (fast) alle dazu gebracht, immer mehr Inhalte, auch hochwertigen Content, auf Facebook zu posten. Ganze Teams aufzubauen, die sich um die Optimierung der Inhalte auf Facebook kümmern. In schnell ladende Instant Articles zu investieren, die bislang ein Reinfall waren. Das ging sogar so weit, dass manche Medien ihrer Facebook-Präsenz eine höhere Priorität eingeräumt haben als der eigenen Website. Wozu das geführt hat, ist bekannt. Unsere Leser haben sich abgewöhnt, Medien-Websites direkt anzusteuern. Weil sie ja über ihren Facebook-Newsstream ohnehin alles Wichtige mitkriegen.
Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerbrot und Peitsche (© Facebook)Und jetzt? Jetzt drehst du uns, den Medien und den Marken, einfach den Saft ab. Mit der auf den ersten Blick pfiffigen, aber in Wahrheit fadenscheinigen Begründung, das alles geschehe doch nur zum Wohle der Nutzer. Doch um die Nutzer, die Medien und Marken ja freiwillig folgen und folglich an den Inhalten interessiert sind, geht es dir in Wirklichkeit gar nicht. Auch dein Versprechen, Fake-News zu bekämpfen, kann man nach deiner jüngsten Ankündigung nicht mehr ernst nehmen. Denn was, wenn nicht gut recherchierte redaktionelle Inhalte, wäre geeignet, um der Flut an Falschmeldungen etwas entgegenzusetzen?
In Wahrheit geht es dir doch darum, dass Medien für die Reichweite, die sie für die Werbevermarktung so dringend brauchen, zahlen sollen. Denn wer im Nachrichtenstrom der Nutzer noch eine Rolle spielen will, dem bleibt gar nichts anderes übrig, als Geld für Anzeigen in die Hand zu nehmen. Womit sich für die Medien die Katze in den Schwanz beisst: Denn wenn man die Reichweite, die man für die eigene Vermarktung und Werbeeinnahmen braucht, erst mit Anzeigen einkaufen muss, dann drängt sich die Frage auf, wieviel am Ende noch übrig bleibt - und wie attraktiv Facebook als Reichweitenbringer überhaupt noch ist.
Und was lernen wir Medien daraus? Wir lernen, dass wir uns nicht hätten von dir abhängig machen sollen. Und dass wir schleunigst unseren Lesern beibringen müssen, sich daran zu erinnern, wer der Absender all der mit viel Aufwand von unseren Redaktionen recherchierten Beiträge ist, die sich bislang so bequem über Facebook abgreifen ließen. Und die dort in Zukunft wohl immer seltener auftauchen werden.
Klar, die Fairness, die Mathias Döpfner dir vor zwei Jahren attestierte, kann man nicht voraussetzen. Schließlich bist du Unternehmer. Doch spätestens jetzt sollte auch dem letzten Verleger klar sein, dass du, Mark Zuckerberg, kein Altruist bist, dem die Medien in irgendeiner Form wichtig wären. Sondern ein Manager, der nur die Gewinnmaximierung im Blick hat. mas
If you're honest, you have to bow to Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook boss has succeeded in revolutionizing media use and, more or less at the same time, forming a multi-billion Euro advertising group that is voluntarily resourced by the media with free premium content, and by companies with advertising revenues. We take off our hats to him! From an entrepreneurial point of view, the recently announced conversion of the news feed, which largely banishes content from the media and brands, is clever. But it exposes Zuckerberg once and for all as a CEO who does not, as he himself likes to claim, have altruistic ambitions and who cares about the media. He's all about maximizing the profits for Facebook. An open letter to the Facebook boss.
Dear Mark Zuckerberg,
You probably won't even be able to count the prizes you received for your entrepreneurial performance. But there's one thing you should remember. Almost exactly two years ago, you were the first CEO ever to receive the Axel Springer Award. At the time, its CEO Mathias Döpfner, explained that it was not only the innovative power of Facebook that made the choice you. But also, the fact that as head of Facebook you have shown new possibilities, "how to deal fairly with creatives and their publishers".
Today however, it is not just Mathias Döpfner who might be wondering whether this assessment was correct at the time, given the news feed changes you announced today are nothing less than a slap in the face to the media.
Sure, it's our own fault, too. With the prospect of new readers, target groups and a much greater marketable reach, you've managed to make Facebook a favorite of the media. You have led us, and (almost) everyone to post more and more, including high quality content, building up teams to optimize content and investing in fast-loading instant articles that have so far been a disaster. This even went so far that some of the media gave their Facebook presence a higher priority than their own website. What this has led to is well known. Our readers have become accustomed to skipping media websites directly. Because they get all the important stuff on their Facebook news stream anyway.
And now what? Now you're pulling the plug on the media and brands, just shutting them down. At first glance smart, but in reality, a flimsy reason that it somehow is of benefit to Facebook users. But you are certainly not interested in the users who voluntarily follow the media and brands, and who are just interested in the content. Even your promise to fight fake news can't be taken seriously after your recent announcement. What would be more suitable, if not well researched editorial content, to counteract against the flood of false reports?
Let’s be clear: The truth is, you want the media and brands to pay for the reach they so urgently need for advertising their own content. Anyone who still wants to take part in the news stream from users is left with no other option than to spend money on advertisements. This is where it comes full circle for the media: Because if you must buy the reach you need for your own marketing and advertising revenues through advertisements, the question arises, how much margin will there be left, and how appealing Facebook will be as a platform to best reach an audience in the end.
And what are the lessons we learn from this? We learn that we shouldn't have ever become so dependent on you. And so, we must teach our readers to remember who is the creator of it all. To whom the articles belong, that have been researched by our editors with a lot of effort and which so far have been easily accessible via Facebook. To which sooner or later will decreasingly appear on it in the future.
Of course, the fairness that Mathias Döpfner attested to two years ago cannot now be taken for granted. After all, you're an entrepreneur. However, it should now be clear to every publisher that you, Mark Zuckerberg, are not an altruist to whom the media are in any way important. But a CEO who has the goal of maximizing his profits.
Soziales Netzwerk Facebook stuft Inhalte von Unternehmen und Medien zurück
