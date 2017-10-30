Wohin mit dem Käse? Das absurde Emoji-Battle zwischen Apple und Google - und die Auflösung von McDonald's

Montag, 30. Oktober 2017
Emoji-Debatte auf Twitter: Was für ein Käse
Bei Google ist heute Ausnahmezustand. Nichts geht mehr. Dass CEO Sundar Pichai die Mitarbeiter des Konzerns gestern via Twitter anwies, alle Projekte ruhen zu lassen, hat mit einer Debatte zu tun, die am Wochenende in den sozialen Netzwerken entbrannt ist - und sich (allen Ernstes) mit der Frage beschäftigt, ob bei dem Burger-Emoji der Käse auf oder unter die Bulette gehört. McDonald's hat inzwischen für Klarheit gesorgt.
Angestoßen wurde die absurde Debatte von Thomas Baekdal. Der Autor hatte am Samstag einen (wahrscheinlich nicht ganz ernst gemeinten) Tweet abgesetzt, in dem er auf die unterschiedliche Darstellung des Burger-Emojis bei Google und Apple hinwies. "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top", schrieb er auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst.
Dass er demnächst mal wieder aus einer Laune heraus eine solche Diskussion anregt, ist eher unwahrscheinlich. Denn der Tweet, der inzwischen fast 4,4 Millionen Mal angeklickt wurde, und die zahlreichen Reaktionen dürfte Baekdal am Wochenende ziemlich in Beschlag genommen haben.

Dass sich sogar Google-CEO Sundar Pichai zu Wort meldete zeigt, welche Wellen der Tweet auslöste. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!", schrieb er in einer ironischen Wortmeldung auf Twitter.
Gegenwind erhielt er dabei ausgerechnet aus den eigenen Reihen. "We're definitely in the wrong here Sundar", gibt Remington McElhaney, UX Motion Designer bei Google, seinem Chef Kontra. 

Selbst Facebook ließ es sich nicht nehmen, sich mit  augenzwinkernden Beiträgen in die Debatte einzumischen. Kaspar Klippgen, Digital Marketing Experte und Client Partner bei Facebook, warf Messenger-Chef David Marcus ebenfalls Versäumnisse bei der Gestaltung des hauseigenen Burger-Emoji vor - nämlich beim Sesam gegeizt zu haben. Der hielt dagehen. Es handele sich um Mohnsamen – und der Käse sei doch exzellent getroffen.

Dass der Hashtag #BurgerEmoji am Wochenende auf Twitter trendete, hatte allerdings freilich weniger mit Wortmeldungen von Promis zu tun als damit, dass die breite Masse auf das Thema aufsprang. Hier erntete Google-Chef Pichai allerdings auch Kritik. "Between  and  which one shall we solve today?", schrieb eine Nutzerin auf Twitter. Ein anderer wundert sich darüber, wie es angesichts der heutigen gesellschaftlichen Probleme in den USA sein kann, dass sich die Menschen mit einem solchen Thema beschäftigen.
Den entscheidenden Beitrag zu der Debatte hat am Montagmorgen schließlich McDonald's Deutschland beigesteuert. "Bei uns geht´s drunter und drüber" steht auf dem Werbemotiv, das der Konzern via Facebook und Twitter verbreitet. Darauf ist ein Hamburger Royal mit Käse zu sehen. Ob die unselige Debatte damit beendet ist, bleibt abzuwarten. Initiator Baekdal hat inzwischen versucht, einen Schlusspunkt zu setzen. "This weekend was fun, but I'm now going back into 'media analysis mode'. We have publishers to save and new trends to discuss :)", schreibt er heute auf Twitter. mas
