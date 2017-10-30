Wohin mit dem Käse? Das absurde Emoji-Battle zwischen Apple und Google - und die Auflösung von McDonald's
I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc— Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) 28. Oktober 2017
Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 29. Oktober 2017
We're definitely in the wrong here Sundar.— Remington McElhaney (@RemingtonM_) 29. Oktober 2017
These are poppy seeds. But our cheese is excellent.— David Marcus (@davidmarcus) 29. Oktober 2017
Dass der Hashtag #BurgerEmoji am Wochenende auf Twitter trendete, hatte allerdings freilich weniger mit Wortmeldungen von Promis zu tun als damit, dass die breite Masse auf das Thema aufsprang. Hier erntete Google-Chef Pichai allerdings auch Kritik. "Between #BurgerEmoji and #WorldPeace which one shall we solve today?", schrieb eine Nutzerin auf Twitter. Ein anderer wundert sich darüber, wie es angesichts der heutigen gesellschaftlichen Probleme in den USA sein kann, dass sich die Menschen mit einem solchen Thema beschäftigen.
This is priority. I’m not eating a burger until it’s settled @sundarpichai #Google #Apple #BurgerEmoji https://t.co/wyjjBMKYQw— raul (@ichraul5) 29. Oktober 2017
Between #BurgerEmoji and #WorldPeace which one shall we solve today? #AppleVSGoogle#FirstWorldProblems— Sandeep Sidhu (@LeadByValues) 29. Oktober 2017
Love Twitter chats https://t.co/hOltfsc3I3
Apple and Google are both wrong. The one true #burgeremoji would have beetroot and a fried egg on it.— David Morgan-Mar (@dmmaus) 30. Oktober 2017
Don't worry guys the Krusty Krab's got this one... #burgeremoji pic.twitter.com/egoA2KaMea— Megan McGaha (@revlelrebel12) 30. Oktober 2017
Social media engagement done right. #Google #Apple #BurgerEmoji https://t.co/W4bByPRW7b— Himanshu Rana (@himanshurana19) 30. Oktober 2017
#Burgergate is here. Let's break things down. Properly Deconstructed #BurgerEmoji for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/MKTok3cUeD— Rich Lopez (@RichLopez7) 30. Oktober 2017
This is why I love Twitter #BurgerEmoji pic.twitter.com/4D4krajskK— Rahil Jasani (@rahiljasani) 30. Oktober 2017
Wohin gehört der Käse? Wir sind da kompromissbereit! #Burgergate @GoogleDE @Apple @BILD pic.twitter.com/cFpBcAvV9T— McDonald's DE News (@McDonaldsDENews) 30. Oktober 2017