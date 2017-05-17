"Unangemessen und unsensibel" McDonald's zieht Werbespot nach Beschwerden zurück
McDonald's Dead Dad Advert
Filet-o-Fish McDonald's macht den Fischer-Chören Konkurrenz
So reagieren Twitter-User auf den McDonald's-Spot:
The dead dad ad.— Jim Plebeian(@JimPlebeian) 17. Mai 2017
The more times you saw it, the more disturbing it got!! #McDonalds #DeadDadAd https://t.co/T86NTJpyCZ
This ad begs the question, did dad die from a heart attack as a result of eating too many #McDonalds? https://t.co/XLSi4qRnJ3— Neil Morrow (@mrneilmorrow) 17. Mai 2017
I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste— The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) 14. Mai 2017
I am sickened and disgusted by this advert. Lost my dad at 9. Memories? Yes .Burger? No! Shameful ad #McDonalds— Cate Wilson (@Cate43) 12. Mai 2017
@GMB There is a big difference between showing trauma and exploiting trauma for profit! #McDonalds #KFC— TaKenUK (@TaKenUK1) 17. Mai 2017
Doch es gibt auch andere Meinungen:
I lost my dad at 7. I thought the #McDonalds ad was quite touching. The mother and son are communicating. It is nicely filmed. Made me smile— Marcie (@nolanmeddings) 17. Mai 2017
Don't get the outrage over the #McDonalds Ad. Pity they dropped it. People are too damn sensitive these days. Ad will start being boring— Firstplacelast (@Firstplacelast) 17. Mai 2017
@Daily_Express Who was offended?? The last moment of the advert was poignant. The mother saw his father, in the actions of her son. Sheesh, some people.— Michael Lindo (@ForeverRambling) 17. Mai 2017
I think the #McDonalds ad is beautiful ad. Its sharing memories. I don't agree it that it exploits grief but everyone is different.— Myrna Loy (@Myrnaloy_artist) 17. Mai 2017