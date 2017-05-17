"Unangemessen und unsensibel" McDonald's zieht Werbespot nach Beschwerden zurück

Mittwoch, 17. Mai 2017
Der kleine Junge erfährt im Spot von seiner Mutter, wie sein verstorbener Dad war
Der kleine Junge erfährt im Spot von seiner Mutter, wie sein verstorbener Dad war
Foto: McDonalds
Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:

McDonald's Großbritannien Leo Burnett


In einem emotionalen Spot erzählt eine Mutter ihrem Sohn davon, wie sein verstorbener Vater war. Der Plot klingt nicht gerade nach McDonald's, wurde aber in Großbritannien für eine Kampagne der Fast-Food-Kette verwendet - und kam beim Publikum gar nicht gut an. Jetzt entschuldigt sich der Burgerbrater für den Spot und zieht ihn zurück.

McDonald's Dead Dad Advert

Die Idee der Agentur Leo Burnett UK, Trauerbewältigung mit Fast Food in Verbindung zu setzen, sorgte in England für weitreichende, kontroverse Diskussionen. Die Story des McDonald's-Spots: Ein Teenager sucht nach Gemeinsamkeiten mit seinem verstorbenen Vater und fragt seine Mutter, wie Papa so gewesen ist. Auf einem Spaziergang erzählt sie ihm, dass Dad immer saubere Schuhe hatte - der Junge nicht. Außerdem war er ein guter Fußballspieler, Kapitän, - der Junge nicht. Und auch bei Frauen hatte er Erfolg - der Junge nicht.
McDonald's macht den Fischer-Chören Konkurrenz
Bild: McDonald's

Mehr zum Thema

Filet-o-Fish McDonald's macht den Fischer-Chören Konkurrenz

Nicht einmal die gleiche Augenfarbe wie sein Kind hatte der Vater. Am Ende des Spaziergangs landen Mutter und Sohn bei McDonald's und finden schließlich doch noch eine Gemeinsamkeit: Der Fischburger, den der Junge isst, sei auch das Leibgericht des Vaters gewesen. Nach dem Essen hatte er immer etwas Soße am Kinn. Schnitt auf den Jungen, der sich genau an dieser Stelle Soße aus dem Gesicht wischt. Dass das den Sohn wieder glücklich macht, ist der Aufreger des Spots. Eigentlich war für den Werbefilm, der letzten Freitag veröffentlicht wurde, eine Laufzeit von sieben Wochen geplant. Jetzt wird diskutiert, ob der Spot sogar verboten wird: Bei der Advertising Standard Authority, dem britischen Werberat, gingen laut "The Guardian" bereits mehr als 100 Beschwerden ein, die er nun prüfe. Den Beschwerden zufolge sei der Spot unangemessen und unsensibel, weil er die Trauer des Kindes dazu nutze, Fast Food zu verkaufen. Inzwischen entschuldigte sich McDonald's für den Spot und zog ihn aus allen Medien zurück. bre

So reagieren Twitter-User auf den McDonald's-Spot:

Doch es gibt auch andere Meinungen:

Meist gelesen
Eine bildgewaltige Geschichte voller Pathos: Der Edeka-Spot #HerrenDesFeuers
Bild: Edeka
Jung von Matt

Edekas Heldenepos an das Feuer, den Mann und die Fleischeslust
Statt Namen nun Urlaubsorte: Coca-Cola macht Lust auf die Reisezeit
Bild: Coca-Cola
Sommerkampagne

Coca-Cola wirbt mit heiß begehrtem Poolboy und 50 Traumurlaubszielen
Home ist Googles Gegenstück zu Amazon Echo
Bild: Google
Entwicklerkonferenz

Was von der Google I/O zu erwarten ist
stats