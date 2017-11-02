#Thatsnotme Dior löst mit neuem Anti-Falten-Testimonial Cara Delevingne Empörung aus

© Dior
Trockene Haut, Unreinheiten, vielleicht auch Cellulite: Das sind einige der körperlichen Eigenschaften, die 25-jährige Frauen auf Kosmetikprodukte zurückgreifen lassen. Falten gehören allerdings noch nicht dazu. Dior sieht das offenbar anders. Der Luxus-Hersteller kündigte kürzlich an, dass die Mittzwanzigerin Cara Delevingne das neue Gesicht seiner "Capture"-Kosmetiklinie wird - und damit für Produkte gegen Hautalterung wirbt. Das kommt bei den Konsumentinnen im Netz überhaupt nicht gut an.
Stolz verkündet Dior die Botschaft auf seinen Social-Media-Kanälen: Im Luxus-Hause sei man sehr erfreut darüber, Delevingne - "revolutionäres Topmodel, engagierte Frau und aufstrebende Schauspielerin" -, als Werbegesicht gewonnen zu haben. Doch eine 25-Jährige, die für eine Anti-Falten-Linie steht? Empörungswelle vorprogrammiert.


Viele Mitglieder der eigentlichen Anti-Aging-Generation reagieren jetzt in den sozialen Netzwerken mit dem Hashtag #thatsnotme, um sich von dem Dior-Werbegesicht zu distanzieren. Auf Instagram schreibt zum Beispiel "tarsilams": "Ich bin eure Zielgruppe und ich werde es [das Produkt] nicht kaufen. Wenn ihr eine 25-Jährige braucht, um das Produkt zu verkaufen, das für 45+-Jährige konzipiert wurde, heißt das wohl, dass die Gesichtspflege nicht funktioniert". Die Nutzerin "kim_mxoxo" moniert unter anderem: "Eine 25-Jährige repräsentiert nicht eure Zielgruppe - das ist beleidigend". Auch auf Twitter sorgt das Engagement von Delevingne für Spott und Unverständnis.

Das sind einige der Twitter-Reaktionen auf das neue "Capture"-Gesicht:




Delevingne ist in der Werbung keine Unbekannte: Sie warb zuvor unter anderem für Zalando, Puma und Rimmel. Auch bei letzterer Marke sorgte ein Auftritt des Models für Aufsehen. Ein TV-Spot für Mascara wurde von der britischen Werbeaufsicht ASA gestoppt - wegen Irreführung der Zuschauer. bre
