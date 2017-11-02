#Thatsnotme Dior löst mit neuem Anti-Falten-Testimonial Cara Delevingne Empörung aus
Cara Delevingne Christian Dior S.A. Luxuslabel Kosmetikprodukt
Viele Mitglieder der eigentlichen Anti-Aging-Generation reagieren jetzt in den sozialen Netzwerken mit dem Hashtag #thatsnotme, um sich von dem Dior-Werbegesicht zu distanzieren. Auf Instagram schreibt zum Beispiel "tarsilams": "Ich bin eure Zielgruppe und ich werde es [das Produkt] nicht kaufen. Wenn ihr eine 25-Jährige braucht, um das Produkt zu verkaufen, das für 45+-Jährige konzipiert wurde, heißt das wohl, dass die Gesichtspflege nicht funktioniert". Die Nutzerin "kim_mxoxo" moniert unter anderem: "Eine 25-Jährige repräsentiert nicht eure Zielgruppe - das ist beleidigend". Auch auf Twitter sorgt das Engagement von Delevingne für Spott und Unverständnis.
Das sind einige der Twitter-Reaktionen auf das neue "Capture"-Gesicht:
Ad Agency: Who's the target audience? Dior: rich 25-year-olds who don't need it but will tell their followers it works! #thatsnotme https://t.co/qb4zhkSHMK— Owen Brenna Isaacson (@obisaacson) 2. November 2017
Oh @Dior how wrong you’ve gotten this. 25 is not the new old #thatsnotme https://t.co/YqEONdqf9l— Rebecca (@PRebeccaK) 1. November 2017
Who was the genius @Dior that thought this was OK? Total disregard & insult to target market. #thatsnotme #embraceyourage #olderwomenrock https://t.co/RNIZvQOxAE— Susie Riddell (@susierid) 1. November 2017
Beautiful Cara is 25. I'm 51 and I'm your target audience for Capture. It's a wrinkle cream. This is unfair to her, and to me! #thatsnotme— Wordbird (@Wordbird) 29. Oktober 2017
How is a 25 year old going to convince buyers that your product actually works for anyone dealing with aging issues?— Melissa Jane (@BeeAnimated) 31. Oktober 2017
Sorry Dior - that product line is aimed at 30+. She's gorgeous but at 25 .... #thatsnotme Oh and can you please stop photoshopping Eva Herzigova to the point that she's unrecognizable. Thanks— utemim (@utemim) 28. Oktober 2017
Delevingne ist in der Werbung keine Unbekannte: Sie warb zuvor unter anderem für Zalando, Puma und Rimmel. Auch bei letzterer Marke sorgte ein Auftritt des Models für Aufsehen. Ein TV-Spot für Mascara wurde von der britischen Werbeaufsicht ASA gestoppt - wegen Irreführung der Zuschauer. bre