Mondelez-Marke Oreo erobert Berlin, Leipzig und Hamburg mit Street-Art

Gemeinsam mit den Street-Art-Künstlern Gogoplata, Die Dixons, Marion Ruthardt und Gregor Wosik hat das Marketing-Team von Oreo die farbenfrohe Out-of-Home-Aktion unter dem Motto #VollWunder umgesetzt - und das Ganze als Live-Event für Passanten inszeniert, wie zwei Case-Videos zeigen. So entstand in Berlin beispielsweise eine kreative Welt aus Riesen-Kraken und Phantasie-Wesen auf der 300 Quadratmeter großen Fassade des East Side Hotels. In Hamburg setzten die Künstler auf dem Spielbudenplatz dagegen ein 150 Quadratmeter großes Bild der Hansestadt um. Dabei inszenierte Gogoplata die Skyline Hamburgs auf zwei aufeinandergestapelten Containern und verzierte sie mit gemalten Oreo-Keksen.Mit der Aktion, die Teil der aktuellen "Wunder.Voll"-Kampagne von Oreo ist, will die Marke laut eigenen Angaben zeigen, dass oft schon ein kleiner Twist genügt, um die Welt aus einer neuen, phantasievollen Perspektive zu sehen. "Unsere drei Aktionen in Hamburg, Leipzig und Berlin waren ein voller Erfolg", sagt, Marketing Manager Biscuits bei Mondelez International in Deutschland. "Mit Unterstützung der Street-Art-Künstler sind einzigartige Motive entstanden, die die zahlreichen Passanten zum Staunen und Entdecken eingeladen haben. Wir konnten die Idee, den Blick für eine Welt #VollWunder zu öffnen, auf diese Art sehr gut transportieren."Im Vorfeld der Kampagne hat Oreo seine Facebook-Nutzer dazu aufgefordert, Motivideen für die Kunstwerke einzusenden. Auch während der Umsetzung und im Nachgang hat die Marke die Aktion in die sozialen Netzwerke verlängert. Während der Live-Events waren zudem lokale Influencer vor Ort, die Passanten auf die Oreo-Kampagne aufmerksam machten. tt