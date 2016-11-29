Mondelez-Marke Oreo erobert Berlin, Leipzig und Hamburg mit Street-Art
Marion Ruthardt und Gregor Wosik haben in Leipzig dieses Street-Art-Motiv für Oreo umgesetzt
Foto: Mondelez
Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:
Mondelēz International Keksmarke Marion Ruthardt Gregor Wosik Bert Kriewolt
Jägermeister tut es, Ikea hat es auch schon gemacht, Fritz-Kola sowieso: Immer mehr Marken setzen auf Outdoor-Kunst statt -Werbung. Jetzt zieht Mondelez nach und feiert die Keksmarke Oreo mit einer Street-Art-Kampagne in Berlin, Hamburg und Leipzig.
OREO #VollWunder in Berlin Best Of
OREO #VollWunder in Hamburg Best Of
#VollWunder: Die Bilder zur Street-Art-Kampagne von Oreo
