"Im with the banned" Wie Spotify ein starkes Zeichen gegen Donald Trumps Travel Ban setzt

Mittwoch, 12. Juli 2017
Spotify supportet mit "I'm with the banned" Künstler, die nicht in die USA einreisen dürfen
Foto: Spotify
Gerade erst hat Spotify hierzulande eine große Markenkampagne gestartet. International sendet der Musikstreaming-Marktführer mit der Kampagne "I'm with the banned" derzeit eine wichtige politische Botschaft. Die Initiative vereint Popstars mit sechs unbekannten Künstlern, die von Donald Trumps Travel Ban betroffen sind. Im Mittelpunkt steht neben der Musik auch Video-Content.

Spotify - I'm with the banned: Trailer

In insgesamt sechs Kurzfilmen stellt Spotify junge Musiker aus Syrien, dem Sudan, Somalia, Libyen, dem Yemen und Iran vor und will so Künstler und Fans aus allen Ländern und Kulturen auffordern, zusammen zu kommen, gemeinsam zu musizieren - und so ein Zeichen gegen die Ungleichbehandlung aufgrund von etwaigen kulturellen Differenzen zu setzen. Mit der inhouse entwickelten Kampagne adressiert Spotify ganz bewusst die Politik Donald Trumps und dessen Travel Ban - schließlich kommen die Musiker genau aus den Ländern, gegen die aktuell ein Einreiseverbot in die USA verhängt ist.

I’m with the banned: Moh Flow feat. Pusha T

Die einzelnen Filme zeigen die bekannten US-Musiker Desiigner, Pusha T, X Ambassadors, K.Flay, Dr. Lonnie Smith und BJ The Chicago Kid bei der Zusammenarbeit mit den Protagonisten und rücken neben dem gemeinsamen Komponieren von Songs die persönlichen Geschichten der Künstler sowie Themen wie Integration, Diskriminierung und LGBTQ-Akzeptanz in den Mittelpunkt.

I’m with the banned: Kasra V feat. K.Flay

Die Kampagne läuft seit Anfang Juli auf Spotify und umfasst neben den Videoclips thematische Playlists, die von den "Im with the Banned"-Künstlern zusammengestellt wurden. Gedreht wurden die Filme im kanadischen Toronto. Im Herbst will Spotify die einzelnen Filme zu einer Dokumentation ausbauen. tt 

I’m with the banned: Methal feat. X Ambassadors

I’m with the banned: Waayaha Cusub feat. Desiigner


 

