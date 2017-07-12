"Im with the banned" Wie Spotify ein starkes Zeichen gegen Donald Trumps Travel Ban setzt
Spotify supportet mit "I'm with the banned" Künstler, die nicht in die USA einreisen dürfen
Foto: Spotify
Gerade erst hat Spotify hierzulande eine große Markenkampagne gestartet. International sendet der Musikstreaming-Marktführer mit der Kampagne "I'm with the banned" derzeit eine wichtige politische Botschaft. Die Initiative vereint Popstars mit sechs unbekannten Künstlern, die von Donald Trumps Travel Ban betroffen sind. Im Mittelpunkt steht neben der Musik auch Video-Content.
Spotify - I'm with the banned: Trailer
I’m with the banned: Moh Flow feat. Pusha T
I’m with the banned: Kasra V feat. K.Flay
I’m with the banned: Methal feat. X Ambassadors
I’m with the banned: Waayaha Cusub feat. Desiigner