Fast-Food-Riese KFC schickt diesen Chickenburger ins Weltall

Mittwoch, 14. Juni 2017
Das Chicken Sandwich wird mit einer Innovation in die Stratosphäre geschickt, die später auch Menschen ins All befördern soll
Foto: KFC via Youtube
In circa 160 Stunden ist es soweit: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) schickt mit der "Zinger 1 Space Mission" einen Chickenburger ins Weltall. Dabei handelt es sich um ein relativ neues Produkt im amerikanischen KFC-Sortiment, das dort am 24. April unter dem Namen "Zinger Chicken Sandwich" eingeführt wurde. Jetzt soll es sich auf eine große Reise machen - auch, wenn es in Wirklichkeit nicht ganz so weit in die Stratosphäre eindringen wird.
Juri Gagarin war 1961 der erste Mensch im All, mittlerweile haben mehr als 560 Menschen einen Trip in die Stratosphäre gewagt. Jetzt wird auch dem ersten Burger diese Ehre zuteil. Der Fast-Food-Riese schickt das Zinger Chicken Sandwich für vier Tage lang etwa 23.000 Kilometer (80.000 Fuß) in die Höhe.

Genau genommen befindet sich der Burger damit noch nicht wirklich im Weltall, denn das beginnt erst ab einer Höhe von 100 Kilometern über der Erdoberfläche. Dazu entwickelte sich auch eine witzige Diskussion auf Twitter:
 
Um seine Zinger 1 Space Mission bekannt zu machen, schaltete Kentucky Fried Chicken die Kampagnenwebsite "Yesweareactuallysendingachickensandwichto.space" beziehungsweise KFCin.space und launchte einen Spot. Zudem soll der Weltall-Ausflug des Burgers angeblich live gestreamt werden. KFCs Marketingchef George Felix sagt gegenüber der "New York Times", dass Burger King mit der Aktion den Produktlaunch gleichzeitig in den USA und in der Stratosphäre bewerkstelligen wolle. Für die Kampagne zeichnet Wieden + Kennedy verantwortlich. Das Unternehmen "World View Enterprises" aus Arizona stellt das Transportmittel für die Weltall-Reise des Burgers bereit, das Kentucky Fried Chicken "Eimer-Satellit" nennt. Es wurde nach dem Vorbild der bekannten Eimer gestaltet, aus denen KFC-Besucher Chicken Wings und Co. verspeisen. World View Enterprises möchte später auch Menschen mit Stratosphären-Ballons in die Stratosphäre befördern. Jetzt wird diese Vision erst einmal mit einem etwas kleineren Probanden, nämlich dem Burger, getestet. Die Verantwortlichen bei World View Enterprises geben sich überzeugt von der Aktion: "As you can imagine, when we first heard about it, we laughed our heads off. And when we picked ourselves off the floor, we actually thought it was really, really cool", zitiert die New York Times Jane Poynter, CEO von World View. bre


