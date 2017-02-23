Die Bilder von den Best Brands Markenpower im glamourösen Rahmen
Best Brands Gewinner 2017: Stephan Nießner, Kirsten Häfner (beide Ferrero), Bianca Bourbon (Coca-Cola), Hildegard Wortmann (BMW), Jochen Rudat (Tesla Motors)
Foto: BrauerPhotos / G.Nitschke für Best Brands
Kurz vor Start der Europa-Tournee sang sie sich schon mal warm. Auf der Preisverleihung der Best Brands Awards am Mittwochabend im Münchner Bayerischen Hof, animierte Anastacia das Publikum zu Standing Ovations. Der US-Star war der musikalische Höhepunkt des Abends, im Mittelpunkt standen aber einmal mehr die Marken.
Eine Botschaft, der sich Serviceplanchef Florian Haller anschloss: Die Zeit gehöre politisch gesehen derzeit den Schreihäsen. Haller zeigte sich über die Preisträger 2017 erfreut: Das seien durch die Bank etablierte Marken, die durch stetes und gesundes Wachstum auffallen. „Keine gehypten Techmarken. Keine Silicon Valleys Unicorns. Was wir im Zeitalter von Schreihälsen und Effekthascherei wirklich schätzen, sind beständige Marken.“vg