Die Bilder von den Best Brands Markenpower im glamourösen Rahmen

Die Bilder von den Best Brands

Foto: BrauerPhotos / G.Nitschke für Best Brands

Foto: BrauerPhotos / G.Nitschke für Best Brands

Best Brands Gewinner 2017: Stephan Nießner, Kirsten Häfner (beide Ferrero), Bianca Bourbon (Coca-Cola), Hildegard Wortmann (BMW), Jochen Rudat (Tesla Motors)

Kurz vor Start der Europa-Tournee sang sie sich schon mal warm. Auf der Preisverleihung der Best Brands Awards am Mittwochabend im Münchner Bayerischen Hof, animierte Anastacia das Publikum zu Standing Ovations. Der US-Star war der musikalische Höhepunkt des Abends, im Mittelpunkt standen aber einmal mehr die Marken.

Best Brands 2017: Die besten Bilder von Gala, rotem Teppich und Get Together

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos) (Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)

(Bild: Serviceplan / Sabine Brauer Photos)