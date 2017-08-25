Branded Content Der atemberaubende Kanada-Road-Trip von Mercedes und The North Face

Freitag, 25. August 2017
Mercedes-Benz hat gemeinsam mit The North Face eine bildgewaltige Content-Kampagne umgesetzt
Foto: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz und The North Face wagen ein gemeinsames Abenteuer: Unter dem Motto "Facing The North" haben die beiden Marken eine gemeinsame Content-Kampagne umgesetzt, die auf einer Fotoreise mit zwei Mercedes-G-Klassen durch Kanada und Alaska basiert. Und die ist dank der großartigen Landschaftsaufnahmen von dem Fotografenkollektiv German Roamers richtig sehenswert.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Epic road trip through Canada and Alaska

13 Tage lang waren die Fotografen Johannes Höhn, Lennart Pagel und Hannes Becker mit Teams von Mercedes-Benz und The North Face vom kanadischen Whitehorse nach Anchorage in Alaska unterwegs - und legten eine Gesamtstrecke von über 3000 Kilometern zurück. Auf ihrem Trip fingen die German Roamers nicht nur die faszinierenden Landschaften Nordamerikas, sondern auch das Offroad-Auto in zahlreichen Bildern ein. Die Ergebnisse sind auf einer eigenen Microsite, in den sozialen Kanälen der beiden Marken sowie in einem vierminütigen Kampagnenfilm (siehe oben) zu sehen. "Die German Roamers haben ein Gespür dafür, die schönsten Motive abseits gewöhnlicher Routen zu finden und einzufangen. Die G‑Klasse ist genau das richtige Fahrzeug, um zu diesen besonderen Orten vorzudringen und fügt sich authentisch in die Bildsprache ein", sagt Natanael Sijanta, Leiter Marketing Kommunikation Mercedes-Benz Pkw.

"Facing The North": Die Fotos von The German Roamers

  • 52987.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52988.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52989.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52990.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52991.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52992.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52993.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52994.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52995.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52996.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52997.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52998.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 52999.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53000.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53001.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53002.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53003.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53004.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53005.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53006.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53007.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53008.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53009.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53010.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53011.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53012.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53013.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53014.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53015.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
  • 53016.jpeg
    (Bild: The German Roamers)
Begleitet wurden die Protagonisten von Extremkletterer und The North-Face-Testimonial Hansjörg Auer. Neben Fahrten durch unwegsames Gelände und Flüsse befuhren die Beteiligten mit den Top of the World-, Denali- und Dempster-Highways auch einige der landschaftlich reizvollsten Straßen Nordamerikas - und inszenierten die G-Klasse dabei als verlässliches Gelände- und Expeditionsfahrzeug für moderne Abenteurer.

Die Content-Kampagne (Kreation: Oliver Schrott Kommunikation, Köln) ist die erste Zusammenarbeit dieser Art von Mercedes-Benz und The North Face. Aus Sicht der beiden Unternehmen macht die Kooperation vor allem aufgrund einer Gemeinsamkeit Sinn: Beide stellen hohe Qualitätsansprüche an Produkte für extreme Outdoor-Aktivitäten, wie es in einer offiziellen Mitteilung heißt. The North Face unterstützte die German Roamers auf ihrer Tour mit Outdoor-Bekleidung, Duffle Bags, Schlafsäcken und Zelten.

Für Mercedes-Benz ist es die zweite Kooperation mit den German Roamers: Im Herbst 2016 fuhr eine Gruppe Fotografen mit zwei G‑Klassen in die Dolomiten und erreichte mit spektakulären Bildern via Instagram Stories, Snapchat und weiteren Social-Media-Kanälen insgesamt knapp 47 Millionen Menschen. Mit #MBfacingthenorth soll dieser Wert noch einmal getoppt werden. tt
stats