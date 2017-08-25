Branded Content Der atemberaubende Kanada-Road-Trip von Mercedes und The North Face
Mercedes-Benz hat gemeinsam mit The North Face eine bildgewaltige Content-Kampagne umgesetzt
Foto: Mercedes-Benz
Themenseiten zu diesem Artikel:
Mercedes-Benz The North Face Kanada Abenteuer Lennart Pagel Natanael Sijanta Hansjörg Auer
Mercedes-Benz und The North Face wagen ein gemeinsames Abenteuer: Unter dem Motto "Facing The North" haben die beiden Marken eine gemeinsame Content-Kampagne umgesetzt, die auf einer Fotoreise mit zwei Mercedes-G-Klassen durch Kanada und Alaska basiert. Und die ist dank der großartigen Landschaftsaufnahmen von dem Fotografenkollektiv German Roamers richtig sehenswert.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Epic road trip through Canada and Alaska
"Facing The North": Die Fotos von The German Roamers
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
-
(Bild: The German Roamers)
Die Content-Kampagne (Kreation: Oliver Schrott Kommunikation, Köln) ist die erste Zusammenarbeit dieser Art von Mercedes-Benz und The North Face. Aus Sicht der beiden Unternehmen macht die Kooperation vor allem aufgrund einer Gemeinsamkeit Sinn: Beide stellen hohe Qualitätsansprüche an Produkte für extreme Outdoor-Aktivitäten, wie es in einer offiziellen Mitteilung heißt. The North Face unterstützte die German Roamers auf ihrer Tour mit Outdoor-Bekleidung, Duffle Bags, Schlafsäcken und Zelten.
Für Mercedes-Benz ist es die zweite Kooperation mit den German Roamers: Im Herbst 2016 fuhr eine Gruppe Fotografen mit zwei G‑Klassen in die Dolomiten und erreichte mit spektakulären Bildern via Instagram Stories, Snapchat und weiteren Social-Media-Kanälen insgesamt knapp 47 Millionen Menschen. Mit #MBfacingthenorth soll dieser Wert noch einmal getoppt werden. tt