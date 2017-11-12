Effie 2017 Die besten Bilder von der Preisverleihung

Sonntag, 12. November 2017
Die Gewinner des 36. Effies
Am Donnerstag vergab der Gesamtverband Kommunikationsagenturen GWA die begehrten Effie-Awards. Wer bei der feierlichen Gala im Gesellschaftshaus des Frankfurter Palmengartens zugegen sein durfte, wird den Abend sicher in bester Erinnerung behalten. Die Macher der erfolgreichsten Werbekampagnen des Jahres wurden bis tief in die Nacht gefeiert. HORIZONT Online zeigt die besten Bilder von der Preisverleihung.

Effie 2017: Die besten Bilder vond er Preisverleihung

  • 55243.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55244.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55245.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55246.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55247.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55248.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55249.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55250.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55251.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55252.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55253.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55254.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55255.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55256.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55257.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55258.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55259.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55260.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55261.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55262.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55263.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55264.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55265.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55266.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55267.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55268.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55269.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55270.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55271.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55272.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55273.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55274.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55275.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
  • 55276.jpeg
    (Bild: GWA)
