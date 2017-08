Air Berlin So wirbt Fischer-Appelt um das E-Commerce-Team der insolventen Airline

Das Angebot von Fischer-Appelt-Digitalchefin Franziska von Lewinski

I loved your website. Especially the part with passion. I would LOVE to tell you this in German but that would mess up the creative’s idea of just copying your complete website. So I got the English part. Anyway.‬

We put content first to put it everywhere. And we also love what we do, we have fun (as you can see) working and we also enjoy an incredibly strong team spirit throughout the group – and that’s creatives, consultants, techs, editors and many more. And we are always looking for people who share the idea of creative efficiency. That’s why we can relate to your hunger. And you know what? We have some delicious stuff to offer. So if you’d like to try some, join us for lunch. Yes, the whole team, please.

If you do not believe – do your thing and test us. In German, if you like.