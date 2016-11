Fred & Farid Alibaba und das Manifest aus den berühmtesten Werbeslogans der Welt

Alibaba | All in 1 | FRED & FARID

"All in 1" im Wortlaut

I will (UNDER ARMOUR) change your destiny (SK-II), you can be anything (BARBIE); always in beta (New Balance). It takes courage (RAY-BAN) to be forward thinking (smart), but hey my beauty, my say (DOVE).

Capture different (GOPRO), ready for more (CONVERSE) because you are worth it (L’ORÉAL). Life’s good (LG), delighting you always (CANON); Live young (EVIAN), you got no strings (BEATS), Just do it (NIKE).

Live in (LEVI'S) mad intense (STRIDE), off the wall (VANS) ways. We break the rule (VIDAL SASSOON), keep walking (JOHNNIE WALKER), and never stop exploring (THE NORTH FACE).

All brands in 1, All in 1, Tmall.